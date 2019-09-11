Log in
Rainer Seele

Age : 59
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : OMV AG - OMV Petrom SA
Biography : Rainer Seele is a businessperson who has been the head of 13 different companies. Dr. Seele holds th

OMV Extends Rainer Seele's Position as CEO to June 30, 2022

09/11/2019 | 09:42am EDT

By Max Bernhard

OMV AG (OMV.VI) said Wednesday that it has extended the contract of its Chief Executive Rainer Seele by two years.

"His term of office has thereby been extended by another two years to June 30, 2022, with an extension option for one additional year, subject to mutual consent," the company said.

OMV said it also extended the contract of Johann Pleininger as executive board member and deputy chairman of the board. Mr. Pleininger's term of office has been extended by three years to August 31, 2023, with an extension option for two additional years, it said.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

