OMV Extends Rainer Seele's Position as CEO to June 30, 2022

By Max Bernhard



OMV AG (OMV.VI) said Wednesday that it has extended the contract of its Chief Executive Rainer Seele by two years.

"His term of office has thereby been extended by another two years to June 30, 2022, with an extension option for one additional year, subject to mutual consent," the company said.

OMV said it also extended the contract of Johann Pleininger as executive board member and deputy chairman of the board. Mr. Pleininger's term of office has been extended by three years to August 31, 2023, with an extension option for two additional years, it said.

