Under Seele, OMV largely focussed on low-cost oil and gas fields in Russia to help the group get back on its feet financially. In hindsight, the Russia investments were a mistake, Garrett said.

Seele's successor, Alfred Stern, who took over in September, said on Friday that the risk of the Russia business had been underestimated.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Rachel More)