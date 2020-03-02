Log in
Rajeev Suri

Age : 52
Public asset : 9,629,020 USD
Biography : Rajeev Suri is a businessperson who has been at the head of 7 different companies and presently hold

Nokia Corporation Pekka Lundmark Appointed President And Ceo Of Nokia; Rajeev Suri To Step Down After More Than A Decade As President And Ceo Of Nokia And Nokia Siemens Networks

03/02/2020 | 01:30am EST
TIDMNOKIA 
 
   Nokia Corporation 
 
   Inside information 
 
   March 2, 2020 at 8:15 (CET +1) 
 
   Pekka Lundmark appointed President and CEO of Nokia; Rajeev Suri to step 
down after more than a decade as President and CEO of Nokia and Nokia 
Siemens Networks 
 
   Espoo, Finland -- Nokia's Board of Directors has appointed Pekka 
Lundmark as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia. Lundmark is 
expected to start in his new role on September 1, 2020. 
 
 
 
 
 
   Lundmark is currently President and CEO of Fortum, a leading energy 
company based in Espoo, Finland, where he consistently delivered robust 
total shareholder returns, successfully renewed the company's strategy, 
and positioned it to be a strong player in the transforming global 
energy sector. Prior to Fortum, Lundmark served as President and CEO of 
Konecranes, a global material-handling technology leader, and from 
1990-2000 he held multiple executive positions at Nokia, including Vice 
President of Strategy and Business Development at Nokia Networks. 
Lundmark holds a Master of Science degree from Helsinki University of 
Technology. He will be based in Espoo, Finland. 
 
   "With the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent behind us and the world of 5G in 
front of us, I am pleased that Pekka has agreed to join Nokia," said 
Risto Siilasmaa, Nokia Board Chair. "He has a record of leadership and 
shareholder value creation at large business-to-business companies; deep 
experience in telecommunications networks, industrial digitization, and 
key markets such as the United States and China; and a focus on 
strategic clarity, operational excellence and strong financial 
performance." 
 
   "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Nokia, an extraordinary 
company that has so much potential and so many talented people," said 
Lundmark. "Together we can create shareholder value by delivering on 
Nokia's mission to create the technology to connect the world. I am 
confident that the company is well-positioned for the 5G era and it is 
my goal to ensure that we meet our commitments to our customers, 
employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. Strong values, leading 
innovation and unflinching commitment to our customers have always been 
core to Nokia and I want to put this even more at our center as we move 
forward." 
 
   Rajeev Suri, Nokia's current President and CEO, indicated earlier to the 
Board that he was considering stepping down from his role at some point 
in the future, provided a solid succession plan was in place. Nokia's 
Board of Directors has conducted a structured process for CEO succession 
and has been working closely with Suri to develop internal candidates 
and identify external candidates. That process culminated today, March 
2, 2020, when Nokia's Board of Directors made the decision to move 
forward with Lundmark's appointment. 
 
   "After 25 years at Nokia, I have wanted to do something different," said 
Suri. "Nokia will always be part of me, and I want to thank everyone 
that I have worked with over the years for helping make Nokia a better 
place and me a better leader. I leave the company with a belief that a 
return to better performance is on the horizon and with pride for what 
we have accomplished over time. Pekka is an excellent choice for Nokia. 
I look forward to working with him on a smooth transition and wish him 
the best success in his new role." 
 
   "On behalf of the entire Board of Directors I would like to thank Rajeev 
for his many contributions to Nokia, where he has served with both honor 
and distinction," said Siilasmaa. "Rajeev's loyalty, commitment, and 
deep personal integrity have served as an example to all of Nokia. I 
know that Rajeev will, like myself, always have Nokia blue running 
through his veins." 
 
   Suri will leave his current position on August 31, 2020 and continue to 
serve as an advisor to the Nokia Board until January 1, 2021. During his 
tenure as CEO of Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks, Suri led a 
significant consolidation of the telecommunications infrastructure 
sector; a fundamental turnaround of Nokia Siemens Networks including the 
disposal of multiple non-core assets; massive growth in the company's 
highly profitable patent licensing business; the integration of 
Alcatel-Lucent; and successful diversification into new software and 
enterprise markets. Under his leadership, Nokia became one of the top 
two players in telecommunications infrastructure, rising from a number 
four position, with the scope and scale for long-term success. 
 
 
 
 
 
   "Pekka is the right person to lead Nokia in the coming years," said Sari 
Baldauf, Nokia Board Vice Chair and Chair nominee. "I look forward to 
working closely with him and Nokia's leadership team to build an even 
stronger company, one well positioned for the future." 
 
   "I would also like to extend my personal thanks to Rajeev," continued 
Baldauf. "He has been at the heart of a dramatic transformation of Nokia 
into one of the top players in the telecommunications infrastructure 
industry. His time at Nokia has been characterized by significant 
achievements, a relentless customer focus and a clear commitment to 
building a company culture based on both performance and respect. Rajeev 
leaves Nokia with my gratitude and appreciation for all he has done for 
the company." 
 
   A press conference for media will be held today at 11:00 EET at Nokia's 
Executive Experience Center at Karakaari 18, Espoo, and via webcast at 
https://my.icareus.com/web/bright/player/embed/webcast?eventId=42144713&playerId=42073592. 
Members of the media are kindly requested to bring their press 
credentials. 
 
   *** 
 
   About Pekka Lundmark 
 
   Born: 1963 
 
   Nationality: Finnish 
 
   Master of Science, Helsinki University of Technology, Department of 
Technical Physics, 1988 
 
   Married, three children 
 
   Professional experience 
 
   Fortum Corporation, President and CEO, September 2015 - current 
 
   Konecranes Plc, President and CEO, 2005 - 2015 
 
   Konecranes Plc, Group Executive Vice President, 2004 - 2005 
 
   Hackman Oyj Abp, President and CEO, 2002 - 2004 
 
   Startupfactory Oy, Managing Partner, 2000 - 2002 
 
   Nokia Corporation, various executive positions, 1990 - 2000 
 
   About Nokia 
 
   We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a 
comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and 
licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to 
innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader 
in the development and deployment of 5G networks. 
 
   Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.1 
billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise 
customers have deployed over 1,000 industrial networks worldwide. 
Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, 
work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online 
www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia. 
 
   Media Enquiries: 
 
   Nokia 
 
   Communications 
 
   Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900 
 
   Email: press.services@nokia.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=_b1MT651EthrCoJZ_pV5-laviJcXjVDAXsSVbxV0LoG8RLk68fq1gPBin8GVU7iidEaEvFYLEhkMAyVMkpMA9Jg582C4ilBAvnf_1HJ0nR0= 
 
 
   Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations 
 
   FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 
 
   It should be noted that Nokia and its businesses are exposed to various 
risks and uncertainties and certain statements herein that are not 
historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking 
statements reflect Nokia's current expectations and views of future 
developments and include statements regarding: A) expectations, plans or 
benefits related to our strategies, growth management and operational 
key performance indicators; B) expectations, plans or benefits related 
to future performance of our businesses and any expected future 
dividends including timing and qualitative and quantitative thresholds 
associated therewith; C) expectations and targets regarding financial 
performance, cash generation, results, the timing of receivables, 
operating expenses, taxes, currency exchange rates, hedging, cost 
savings, product cost reductions and competitiveness, as well as results 
of operations including targeted synergies, better commercial management 
and those results related to market share, prices, net sales, income and 
margins; D) expectations, plans or benefits related to changes in 
organizational and operational structure; E) expectations regarding 
competition within our market, market developments, general economic 
conditions and structural and legal change globally and in national and 
regional markets, such as China; F) our ability to integrate acquired 
businesses into our operations and achieve the targeted business plans 
and benefits, including targeted benefits, synergies, cost savings and 
efficiencies; G) expectations, plans or benefits related to any future 
collaboration or to business collaboration agreements or patent license 
agreements or arbitration awards, including income to be received under 
any collaboration or partnership, agreement or award; H) timing of the 
deliveries of our products and services, including our short term and 
longer term expectations around the rollout of 5G, investment 
requirements with such rollout, and our ability to capitalize on such 
rollout; as well as the overall readiness of the 5G ecosystem; I) 
expectations and targets regarding collaboration and partnering 
arrangements, joint ventures or the creation of joint ventures, and the 
related administrative, legal, regulatory and other conditions, as well 
as our expected customer reach; J) outcome of pending and threatened 
litigation, arbitration, disputes, regulatory proceedings or 
investigations by authorities; K) expectations regarding restructurings, 
investments, capital structure optimization efforts, uses of proceeds 
from transactions, acquisitions and divestments and our ability to 
achieve the financial and operational targets set in connection with any

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-20 0130ET
