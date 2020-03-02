Nokia Corporation Pekka Lundmark Appointed President And Ceo Of Nokia; Rajeev Suri To Step Down After More Than A Decade As President And Ceo Of Nokia And Nokia Siemens Networks

TIDMNOKIA
Nokia Corporation
Inside information
March 2, 2020 at 8:15 (CET +1)
Pekka Lundmark appointed President and CEO of Nokia; Rajeev Suri to step
down after more than a decade as President and CEO of Nokia and Nokia
Siemens Networks
Espoo, Finland -- Nokia's Board of Directors has appointed Pekka
Lundmark as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia. Lundmark is
expected to start in his new role on September 1, 2020.
Lundmark is currently President and CEO of Fortum, a leading energy
company based in Espoo, Finland, where he consistently delivered robust
total shareholder returns, successfully renewed the company's strategy,
and positioned it to be a strong player in the transforming global
energy sector. Prior to Fortum, Lundmark served as President and CEO of
Konecranes, a global material-handling technology leader, and from
1990-2000 he held multiple executive positions at Nokia, including Vice
President of Strategy and Business Development at Nokia Networks.
Lundmark holds a Master of Science degree from Helsinki University of
Technology. He will be based in Espoo, Finland.
"With the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent behind us and the world of 5G in
front of us, I am pleased that Pekka has agreed to join Nokia," said
Risto Siilasmaa, Nokia Board Chair. "He has a record of leadership and
shareholder value creation at large business-to-business companies; deep
experience in telecommunications networks, industrial digitization, and
key markets such as the United States and China; and a focus on
strategic clarity, operational excellence and strong financial
performance."
"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Nokia, an extraordinary
company that has so much potential and so many talented people," said
Lundmark. "Together we can create shareholder value by delivering on
Nokia's mission to create the technology to connect the world. I am
confident that the company is well-positioned for the 5G era and it is
my goal to ensure that we meet our commitments to our customers,
employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. Strong values, leading
innovation and unflinching commitment to our customers have always been
core to Nokia and I want to put this even more at our center as we move
forward."
Rajeev Suri, Nokia's current President and CEO, indicated earlier to the
Board that he was considering stepping down from his role at some point
in the future, provided a solid succession plan was in place. Nokia's
Board of Directors has conducted a structured process for CEO succession
and has been working closely with Suri to develop internal candidates
and identify external candidates. That process culminated today, March
2, 2020, when Nokia's Board of Directors made the decision to move
forward with Lundmark's appointment.
"After 25 years at Nokia, I have wanted to do something different," said
Suri. "Nokia will always be part of me, and I want to thank everyone
that I have worked with over the years for helping make Nokia a better
place and me a better leader. I leave the company with a belief that a
return to better performance is on the horizon and with pride for what
we have accomplished over time. Pekka is an excellent choice for Nokia.
I look forward to working with him on a smooth transition and wish him
the best success in his new role."
"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors I would like to thank Rajeev
for his many contributions to Nokia, where he has served with both honor
and distinction," said Siilasmaa. "Rajeev's loyalty, commitment, and
deep personal integrity have served as an example to all of Nokia. I
know that Rajeev will, like myself, always have Nokia blue running
through his veins."
Suri will leave his current position on August 31, 2020 and continue to
serve as an advisor to the Nokia Board until January 1, 2021. During his
tenure as CEO of Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks, Suri led a
significant consolidation of the telecommunications infrastructure
sector; a fundamental turnaround of Nokia Siemens Networks including the
disposal of multiple non-core assets; massive growth in the company's
highly profitable patent licensing business; the integration of
Alcatel-Lucent; and successful diversification into new software and
enterprise markets. Under his leadership, Nokia became one of the top
two players in telecommunications infrastructure, rising from a number
four position, with the scope and scale for long-term success.
"Pekka is the right person to lead Nokia in the coming years," said Sari
Baldauf, Nokia Board Vice Chair and Chair nominee. "I look forward to
working closely with him and Nokia's leadership team to build an even
stronger company, one well positioned for the future."
"I would also like to extend my personal thanks to Rajeev," continued
Baldauf. "He has been at the heart of a dramatic transformation of Nokia
into one of the top players in the telecommunications infrastructure
industry. His time at Nokia has been characterized by significant
achievements, a relentless customer focus and a clear commitment to
building a company culture based on both performance and respect. Rajeev
leaves Nokia with my gratitude and appreciation for all he has done for
the company."
A press conference for media will be held today at 11:00 EET at Nokia's
Executive Experience Center at Karakaari 18, Espoo, and via webcast at
https://my.icareus.com/web/bright/player/embed/webcast?eventId=42144713&playerId=42073592.
Members of the media are kindly requested to bring their press
credentials.
***
About Pekka Lundmark
Born: 1963
Nationality: Finnish
Master of Science, Helsinki University of Technology, Department of
Technical Physics, 1988
Married, three children
Professional experience
Fortum Corporation, President and CEO, September 2015 - current
Konecranes Plc, President and CEO, 2005 - 2015
Konecranes Plc, Group Executive Vice President, 2004 - 2005
Hackman Oyj Abp, President and CEO, 2002 - 2004
Startupfactory Oy, Managing Partner, 2000 - 2002
Nokia Corporation, various executive positions, 1990 - 2000
About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a
comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and
licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to
innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader
in the development and deployment of 5G networks.
Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.1
billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise
customers have deployed over 1,000 industrial networks worldwide.
Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live,
work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online
www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.
