Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Rajiv Jain

Public asset : 2,160,616,094 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Mr. Rajiv Jain is an Independent Non-Executive Director at Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd., a Chief Invest

GQG Partners founder Jain to meet Australian investors after $1.9 billion Adani investment

03/06/2023 | 11:34pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

SYDNEY (Reuters) - GQG Partners Inc founder Rajiv Jain will meet clients and investors in Australia this week, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, and will explain its investment into embattled Indian Adani group.

GQG Partners bought shares worth $1.87 billion in four Adani group companies, marking the first major investment in the Indian conglomerate since a short-seller's critical report sparked a stock rout.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GQG PARTNERS INC. 1.37% 1.485 Delayed Quote.5.02%
