Ralph LaRossa

Age : 54
Public asset : 4,920,390 USD
Biography : Ralph A. LaRossa is a businessperson who has been the head of 6 different companies and presently oc

PSEG Taps LaRossa as COO, Appoints Others to Management Roles

0
11/22/2019 | 08:38am EST

By Dave Sebastian

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) said it has elected Ralph LaRossa to a newly created role of chief operating officer, along with other management changes, effective Jan. 1.

In his role, Mr. LaRossa will oversee operating functions of PSEG, including within PSEG Services Corp., the company said. He will retain his role as president and chief operating officer of PSEG Power, the company's merchant-generation business, PSEG said. Mr. LaRossa was elected to that role in June 2017.

Mr. LaRossa previously served as president and chief operating officer of Public Service Electric & Gas, or PSE&G, the company's regulated-utility business, since 2006.

The company named Dave Daly as the president and chief operating officer of PSEG Utilities and Clean Energy Ventures, reporting to Mr. LaRossa. Mr. Daly will continue serving as president of PSE&G, and as chairman of PSEG Long Island.

PSEG appointed Kim Hanemann as senior vice president and chief operating officer of PSE&G.

The company also named Sheila Rostiac as chief diversity officer, Lathrop Craig as vice president of ISO operations, Carlotta Chan as vice president of investor relations and Daun Forester as vice president of trading and origination and ISO operations.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP -0.32% 59.36 Delayed Quote.16.04%
Latest news about Ralph LaRossa
 
