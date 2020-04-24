Log in
Randall Stephenson

Age : 58
Public asset : 81,202,572 USD
Linked companies : AT&T Inc.
Biography : Mr. Randall L. Stephenson is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at AT&T, Inc. and a Member-Policy

AT&T's Randall Stephenson to Retire as CEO

04/24/2020 | 10:54am EDT

By Drew FitzGerald

BREAKING NEWS...

AT&T Inc. Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said he will retire at the end of June, handing leadership of one of the world's largest media and telecommunications companies to longtime deputy John Stankey.

Mr. Stephenson said he will remain chairman of the Dallas company until January, when the company is expected to elect an independent chairman. The change was announced at the company's annual meeting Friday, which was held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T INC. -0.81% 29.35 Delayed Quote.-24.51%
