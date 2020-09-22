Log in
Ratan Tata

Birthday : 09/28/1937
Place of birth : Mumbai - India
Biography : Founder of RNT Associates Pvt Ltd., Avanti Finance Pvt Ltd. and RNT Capital Advisers LLP, Ratan Nava

Shapoorji Pallonji group to separate interests from Tata group

09/22/2020 | 11:57am EDT
A construction worker walks past a hoarding of Indian conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group on the outskirts of Mumbai

India's Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group, the largest minority shareholder in Tata Group, believes it is necessary to separate interests from the autos to steel conglomerate, it said on Tuesday.

One of the country's largest construction firms, the SP group has an 18% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, on the back of a decades-long relationship.

But the two groups have been embroiled in a legal battle since 2016 when Cyrus Mistry, scion of the family that controls the SP Group, was sacked as chairman of Tata Sons.

Mistry was sacked from the top job at the helm of the holding company after he fell out with group patriarch Ratan Tata over corporate governance issues at Tata group companies.

On Tuesday, India's Supreme Court restrained the SP group and Mistry from pledging or transferring shares of Tata Sons owned by them.

The Mistry family was looking to pledge the shares to raise funds to "meet the crisis arising from the global pandemic", the SP Group said in its statement, but had been challenged by the Tata Group.

"Today, it is with a heavy heart that the Mistry family believes that a separation of interests would best serve all stakeholder groups," the statement said.

Tata Sons did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Rupam Jain, David Goodman and David Evans)
ChangeLast1st jan.
SP GROUP A/S 3.95% 237 Delayed Quote.-5.79%
TATA COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED -1.09% 808.6 Delayed Quote.105.95%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 0.25% 374.2 End-of-day quote.-20.72%
