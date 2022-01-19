Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Rebecca Campbell

Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : The Walt Disney Company
Biography : Currently, Rebecca Campbell holds the position of Chairman-International Operations at The Walt Disn

Disney names Rebecca Campbell as international content group lead

01/19/2022 | 02:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the trading info for The Walt Disney Company company on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co on Wednesday named company executive Rebecca Campbell to lead its new hub for international content creation to expand regional content for its streaming services.

Campbell will oversee the creation of more locally produced content to fuel the growth of Disney+, Hulu and Star+, as the video streaming services expand globally.

Since the launch of Disney+ in late 2019, the company’s streaming business has expanded rapidly, with its service amassing 179 million subscribers through the end of fiscal 2021. The company plans to double the number of countries where its flagship Disney+ service is available to 160 by the end of fiscal 2023.

Disney's announcement that it would invest in local content mirrors Netflix Inc's strategy. Dominant streaming service Netflix has capitalized on the global popularity of series developed outside the United States, including its most recent hit, the dystopian South Korean drama "Squid Game."

Burbank, California-based Disney has been taking tentative steps in the same direction. Last October, Disney announced a slate of content from the Asia Pacific region, including a documentary on the chart-topping Korean girl group BlackPink, a romantic melodrama series starring Korean actor Jung Hae, and Tokyo MER, a medical drama starring award-winning actors Ryohei Suzuki and Kento Kaku.

At the time, Disney said it planned to commission more than 50 productions by 2023. In November, the first Disney+ original series produced in Latin America, “Disney Intertwined” (“Entrelazados”), debuted.

Campbell will continue overseeing Disney's international media teams, in addition to her expanded role as chair of international content and operations, the company said. She will report to Chief Executive Bob Chapek.

Another Disney executive, Michael Paull, was promoted to the newly created role of president of Disney Streaming, overseeing Disney+, ESPN+ and Star+. He joined Disney in 2017 after the acquisition of the streaming technology company Bamtech Media, where he was CEO. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX, INC. 1.12% 516.955 Delayed Quote.-15.21%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -4.55% 60.28 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.90% 150.905 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
Most Read News
 
01/18ELON MUSK : Tesla investors urge judge to order Musk repay $13 billion for SolarCity deal
RE
01/13JACK DORSEY : Jack Dorsey's Block to build an open bitcoin mining system
RE
01/14ELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla to accept dogecoin for merchandise
RE
01/13AMANCIO ORTEGA : Inditex founder Amancio Ortega buys Toronto's Royal Bank Plaza for $916 mln
RE
01/17ELON MUSK : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:32aHAL BARRON : GSK chief scientist Barron to leave for U.S. biotech start-up
RE
01/12Crown says likely to back improved $6.5 billion Blackstone buyout offer
RE
Latest news about Rebecca Campbell
 
02:35p : Disney names Rebecca Campbell as international content group lead
T3
02:35pREBECCA CAMPBELL : Disney names Rebecca Campbell as international content group lead
RE
01:20pWalt Disney Sets Up New Platform to Support Local Content Development For Streaming Services
MT
12:59pDisney Creates International Content Group in Streaming Push
DJ
12:54pDisney names Rebecca Campbell as new international content group lead
T2
2020Disney Elevates Streaming Business in Major Reorganization -- Update
DJ
2020WALT DISNEY : Disney Elevates Streaming Business in Major Reorganization -- 2nd Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 