LinkedIn Co-Founder Reid Hoffman Talks About His Best and Worst Bets -- Journal Report

By Chris Kornelis

Because he made a pile of money from co-founding LinkedIn, has invested in companies like Airbnb and is generally considered one of Silicon Valley's most-high-profile angel investors, Reid Hoffman gets hit up for money -- a lot.

His inbox, he says, is flooded with between 100 and 200 cold pitches every week. And he looks seriously at six to eight ideas a week that he fields from all corners of his life.

In good pitches, he says, entrepreneurs don't just boast of their credentials and competitive edge; they clearly articulate the risks and challenges and how they will overcome them. But part of his job is seeing good ideas in bad pitches.

For example, in one meeting an otherwise impressive founder told him, "I'm not sure I'm going to keep doing this. After the summer, I may go back to school." And he closed by saying, "Well, if you don't like this idea, I have another idea...," which was basically simply a version of Napster. But the company's momentum was such that Mr. Hoffman invested anyway.

That founder, he says, was Mark Zuckerberg. The company was Facebook. And his $37,500 investment turned into $400 million.

Here, Mr. Hoffman, now a partner at Greylock Partners and author of "Blitzscaling: The Lightning-Fast Path to Building Massively Valuable Companies," recalls two other bets: one he made, and one he should have made.

Best Bet: Joining the board of Confinity

Investment: Time, energy and advice

Gains: A billion-dollar career as a

tech entrepreneur and investor

In 1998, Mr. Hoffman was trying to get traction for his startup, SocialNet -- a site for dating and connecting people with mutual interests -- when his friend Peter Thiel asked him if he would join the board of Confinity, his budding payments company that used cryptography technology.

Mr. Hoffman hesitated for two reasons. First, he felt that he needed to give his startup all of the attention he could. Second, he thought encryption on mobile phones was a bad idea. But he thought Mr. Thiel and his team were extremely talented. "I figured I would learn from them as well," he says. "Even though I told them I was absolutely convinced the idea they were pitching me on was a terrible idea."

The next year, Confinity launched a product called PayPal, which revolutionized online payments. Mr. Hoffman went on to join the company full time as chief operating officer. The company, renamed PayPal Inc., went public in 2002, was bought by eBay the same year for $1.5 billion, and was spun out as a separate company, now PayPal Holdings, in 2015.

Mr. Hoffman said taking the board seat made his career. "It's what led to me being able to do angel investing and what led me to essentially finance the first money in LinkedIn," he says. "The entire trajectory of my life, and my impact in the world and my impact in the Valley would be different without having made that bet."

The takeaway: Investors often judge a company on a combination of three things: market position, team and momentum, Mr. Hoffman says. They blend their opinions of all three to reach a decision. He thinks a little differently. He thinks one of the three has to be far above the bar for him to get involved.

His Confinity/PayPal success reinforced that when you choose an investment based on talent, that talent has to be so strong that you want to be working with them for a decade, that you'd be willing to be "in a foxhole with them," he says, even if you're not completely sold on other parts of the package -- like the idea. "When you make that judgment on talent, that's a reason to say: 'Wow, it's encryption on mobile phones? No problem. I'm in.' "

Worst Bet: Passing on Stripe

Investment: Zero

Losses: Tens of millions of dollars by current valuation

It's missed opportunities, not losses, that Mr. Hoffman regrets. Not investing in a company that goes into orbit costs him a lot more than an investment going to zero, he says. "Losing those is the thing that is the disaster," he says. "It's the, 'Oh, my God! This thing is going to the moon and I'm not in it!' "

To date, he says his biggest regret is passing on digital-payments company Stripe.

Mr. Hoffman says Paul Graham, co-founder of the startup accelerator Y Combinator, encouraged him to meet with founders John and Patrick Collison, saying: "These guys are some of the best that have ever come through here. They're going to reinvent the banking industry."

Mr. Hoffman met the brothers, liked them, and acknowledged that they had a "really good" idea. But he passed, because he thought they were valuing Stripe too high, and because he knew just how hard it is to make a go of it as a payments company.

Stripe is now valued at more than $9 billion, according to news reports on funding rounds. By passing on the opportunity, Mr. Hoffman missed out on millions.

The takeaway: "Sometimes as investors in what are possibly real breakout areas, you exercise too much price discipline," he says.

Stripe faced an uphill battle -- it would have to become a revolution, a platform and "enable a bunch of stuff" to succeed. But, the potential upside of a company that processes payments online is incredibly high, Mr. Hoffman says.

Huge, potentially disruptive ideas belong in a portfolio, even if success is a long shot, he says. He now thinks he should have said to himself: "If anyone is going to pull something out in payments, these two probably will do it. So I should go along for the ride as part of a portfolio bet."

Mr. Kornelis is a writer in Seattle. He can be reached at reports@wsj.com.