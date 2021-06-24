Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Riaz Ahmed

Public asset : 31,510,296 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : The Toronto-Dominion Bank
Biography : Riaz E. Ahmed is on the board of Aga Khan Museum and Chairman of AGA Khan Foundation Canada and Chie

TD Bank CFO Ahmed to head securities unit, move seen as CEO succession play

06/24/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Toronto-Dominion Bank logos are seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

(Reuters) - TD Bank Group on Thursday named Chief Financial Officer Riaz Ahmed chief executive of its securities unit and head of wholesale banking, a move some investors interpreted as a sign he will become the next CEO, succeeding Bharat Masrani, whose retirement is already overdue.

The move is a return to his TD roots for Ahmed, 58, who began his career at the bank in 1996 as an investment banker in the securities division, following which he served as its CFO and chief administrative officer. He has been part of TD Bank's executive team for nine years, and CFO for over five.

"Cross-training in the capital markets role... increases the likelihood of (Ahmed) succeeding Masrani when he retires, but I doubt it would be soon, as that would create unnecessary turnover atop TD Securities," said Brian Madden, portfolio manager at Goodreid Investment Counsel.

"Maybe Masrani announces his retirement next year (or the following) and leaves early in 2023" or 2024.

Masrani, who had been expected to retire in 2020, was granted stock options worth C$1.9 million ($1.5 million), vesting in five years, on the condition that he remains available to serve as CEO throughout that period, TD said https://www.td.com/document/PDF/investor/2019/E-2019-Proxy-Circular.pdf in its 2019 shareholders meeting proxy circular.

Ahmed replaces Bob Dorrance, who will retire on Sept. 1 after 40 years at the bank, Canada's second-biggest lender by market value said in a statement.

When asked about TD's succession plans, a spokesperson said: "Today we are celebrating Bob Dorrance's incredible career and accomplishments, and the appointment of top executives to critical, leadership roles."

At a time when diversity, particularly in executive and board ranks, has come under increased scrutiny, Ahmed's appointment as CEO would mean TD, the only one of Canada's six biggest lenders to have a non-Caucasian at its helm, would retain that aspect.

Kelvin Tran, currently executive vice president for enterprise finance, will replace Ahmed as finance chief.

Dorrance, who has headed TD Securities since 2005, will stay on as chairman of TD Securities and serve as special advisor to Masrani.

TD shares rose 0.2% to C$87.15, compared with a 0.3% gain in the Toronto stock index. They're up 21% percent versus this year, versus a 15% gain in the benchmark.

($1 = 1.2303 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Additional reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Nick Zieminski)

By Nichola Saminather


© Reuters 2021
Most Read News
 
06/23RAJESH KUMAR : Pass them on
RE
03:25aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, has donated half his fortune
RE
06/18PETER THIEL : Thiel-backed psychedelics startup Atai valued at $3.19 billion in Nasdaq debut
RE
02:08aJEFF BEZOS : Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers
RE
06/21WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Nubank in talks to hire U.S. IPO underwriters -sources
RE
06/22ALIKO DANGOTE : Nigeria's Dangote to start exporting fertiliser to U.S., Brazil
RE
06/21RYAN COHEN : GameStop names CEO Matt Furlong to board
RE
Latest news about Riaz Ahmed
 
11:22aRIAZ AHMED : TD Bank CFO Ahmed to head securities unit, move seen as CEO succession play
RE
09:15aTORONTO DOMINION BANK  : TD Bank CFO Ahmed to head securities unit, move seen as CEO succession play
RE
08:11aTORONTO DOMINION BANK  : TD Bank Group Details Changes to Senior Executive Team
MT
08:07aCorrection to TD Bank Article
DJ
07:53aTD BANK BRIEF : Riaz Ahmed to become President and CEO of TD Securities and Kelvin Tran to become Chief Financial Officer, TD Bank Group and join Senior Executive Team
MT
06:25aTD Bank Names Kelvin Tran Group CFO as Part of Broader Board Changes
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 