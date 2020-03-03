Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Richard Baker

Public asset : 953,854 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies :
No connection available

Hudson's Bay Co Chairman Richard Baker to take over as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/03/2020 | 12:49pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a Hudson's Bay shopping bag in front of the Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) flagship department store in Toronto

Hudson's Bay Co Chairman Richard Baker will take over as chief executive officer, the company said on Tuesday, after his bid to take the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue private was approved by shareholders.

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that Baker would take over from current CEO Helena Foulkes, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Foulkes, who has been at the helm since 2018, will step down effective March 13, Hudson's Bay said in a statement.

"The company and I are grateful for Helena's leadership and significant accomplishments over the last two years," Baker said in the statement. "We are confident in our go-forward leadership team and our ability to drive HBC forward."

The move comes just days after shareholders approved the Canadian department store operator's move to go private in a C$2 billion ($1.5 billion) deal.

Baker and his partners were in a tussle with the company's top shareholders over the deal.

The retail mogul had previously fallen short of necessary votes to win approval for his take-private quest, Reuters reported last year. He later won the support of a significant shareholder after raising the offer price to C$11 per share.

The privatization deal was completed on Tuesday, the company said, and its common shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of trading on March 4.

"This is a great outcome for HBC and all of its stakeholders... It will take patient capital and a long-term view to fully unleash HBC's potential at the intersection of real estate and retail," said Baker.

Hudson's Bay has been shutting stores and selling assets as it sharpens its focus on luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue and its namesake stores in Canada.

Last year, the company announced the sale of its Lord + Taylor department store business to fashion rental service company Le Tote for about $100 million. It also sold its remaining stake in its German real estate venture last year for C$1.5 billion.

By Melissa Fares
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUDSON'S BAY COMPANY 0.37% 10.99 Delayed Quote.10.63%
RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP. -2.39% 15.12 Delayed Quote.-12.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Richard Baker
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/02CHRIS HOHN : British hedge fund billionaire Hohn launches campaign to starve coal plants of finance
RE
03/02JACK DORSEY : Musk tweets support for Dorsey remaining as Twitter CEO
RE
02/25MARC BENIOFF : Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block steps down, Marc Benioff to be sole chief
RE
02/27LEON BLACK : Private-Equity Leaders Place Their Presidential Bets
DJ
11:13aJOHAN LUNDGREN : Airlines face worsening coronavirus impact, European bosses warn
RE
02/27PHILIPPE PETITCOLIN : Safran Sees 737 MAX Drag This Year; 2019 Profit Rose -- Update
DJ
03:37aTIM COOK : Tim Cook and Apple Bet Everything on China. Then Coronavirus Hit.
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jacques Aschenbroich Werner Baumann Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Mark Parker Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rajeev Suri Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group