Bankrupt Virgin Australia's Foreign Backers Became Liability in Search for Bailout

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australia's second-largest airline, Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd., cultivated investors from the Middle East to China to grow rapidly and shield it from turbulence in the global aviation industry.

That strategy couldn't save the carrier from becoming an early casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin Australia entered bankruptcy administration on Tuesday after lawmakers refused financial aid during the pandemic on fears it would amount to a bail out of foreign carriers that together own 90% of the airline's stock. Among them: Etihad Airways, Singapore Airlines Ltd., Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co., and Richard Branson's Virgin Group.

The standoff illustrates the challenge facing governments as calls from within the aviation industry for financial assistance grow louder. The loss of Virgin Australia if a buyer can't be found risks thousands of job losses and would create a near-monopoly for Qantas Airways Ltd. locally. However, the Australian government is leery of using taxpayers' money to prop up businesses that are largely overseas-owned.

"The government was not going to bail out five large foreign shareholders with deep pockets," Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters.

Virgin Australia employs more than 10,000 people and was flying to destinations including the U.S., Indonesia and New Zealand when governments began to close national borders as they sought to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Virgin Australia, founded around 20 years ago, also has more than 10 million members in its loyalty program, though its Velocity Frequent Flyer unit is a separate company that isn't in administration. Airline officials said they hope to recapitalize the business and emerge in a stronger financial position, and will continue to operate scheduled flights to help transport essential workers, maintain freight corridors and return Australians home.

Virgin Australia's demise shows how quickly a carrier can burn through cash when its planes are grounded. About six months ago, the carrier raised more than $600 million in the bond markets. By the end of March, however, the airline said it needed an $863 million bailout from the government to survive.

Etihad said it worked closely with Virgin Australia and other stakeholders to avoid administration, but that it couldn't provide additional financial support due to the pandemic's impact on its own business. Singapore Airlines and HNA declined to comment. Another shareholder, China's Nanshan Group, couldn't be reached.

Analysts said Virgin Australia will likely be successful in using the administration process to cut debt and lower costs, though it may need to pare back its international services and lay off staff. Vaughan Strawbridge, a member of accounting firm Deloitte who is serving as an administrator, said more than 10 parties have already expressed interest in investing in Virgin Australia now that the insolvency process is under way.

The five big foreign investors, as well as other shareholders, are likely to lose their investments during the restructuring unless they are willing to put in more cash, analysts said. Aviation businesses around the world are struggling and Virgin Australia's backers need to preserve cash for their own operations.

Mr. Frydenberg, the treasurer, said the government prefers a market-led solution, though its objective is to have two commercially viable airlines to prevent Virgin Australia's chief rival, Qantas, from dominating the market.

"Insolvency is the best option for the company because it allows for rapid change on levels to fleet, routes they undertake and staff," said Jonathan Rochford, a portfolio manager at debt investor Narrow Road Capital in Sydney, which doesn't own any Virgin Australia bonds. "Because there was so much debt, anyone who put in fresh equity was running the very real risk they would just not get anything out of it."

Virgin Australia was struggling even before the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted countries to effectively close their borders and brought air travel to a virtual halt. Over the past decade, Virgin Australia's domestic routes and loyalty program were moneymakers, but it lost money on its expanding international routes and on budget unit Tigerair Australia, according to financial-advisory firm Bell Potter.

The airline posted a net loss in the six months to December, its last financial result before the pandemic hit. At that point, its net debt to earnings ratio was 9.1 times, compared with 2 times for Qantas, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"The reformed Virgin needs to be a purely domestic carrier that cherry-picks the profitable routes," said Damien Williamson, a research analyst at Bell Potter. "If you can't make money in a relatively normal operating environment, when will you make money?"

The insolvency comes shortly after Richard Branson, the British billionaire who founded the Virgin brand, appealed to the Australian government to provide financial support for the airline. Mr. Branson said he would raise as much money as possible against his private island home in the British Virgin Islands to inject cash into his struggling businesses, which include Virgin Atlantic.

"This is not the end for Virgin Australia and its unique culture," Mr. Branson said in a note to the airline's staff. "Never one to give up, I want to assure all of you--and our competitor--that we are determined to see Virgin Australia back up and running soon."

