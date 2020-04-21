Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Richard Branson

Birthday : 07/18/1950
Place of birth : Shamley Green (Surrey) - United Kingdom
Biography : Telephony, music, finances, trains, airplanes or space exploration, the Virgin boss dares...

Bankrupt Virgin Australia's Foreign Backers Became Liability in Search for Bailout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 06:12am EDT

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australia's second-largest airline, Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd., cultivated investors from the Middle East to China to grow rapidly and shield it from turbulence in the global aviation industry.

That strategy couldn't save the carrier from becoming an early casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin Australia entered bankruptcy administration on Tuesday after lawmakers refused financial aid during the pandemic on fears it would amount to a bail out of foreign carriers that together own 90% of the airline's stock. Among them: Etihad Airways, Singapore Airlines Ltd., Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co., and Richard Branson's Virgin Group.

The standoff illustrates the challenge facing governments as calls from within the aviation industry for financial assistance grow louder. The loss of Virgin Australia if a buyer can't be found risks thousands of job losses and would create a near-monopoly for Qantas Airways Ltd. locally. However, the Australian government is leery of using taxpayers' money to prop up businesses that are largely overseas-owned.

"The government was not going to bail out five large foreign shareholders with deep pockets," Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters.

Virgin Australia employs more than 10,000 people and was flying to destinations including the U.S., Indonesia and New Zealand when governments began to close national borders as they sought to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Virgin Australia, founded around 20 years ago, also has more than 10 million members in its loyalty program, though its Velocity Frequent Flyer unit is a separate company that isn't in administration. Airline officials said they hope to recapitalize the business and emerge in a stronger financial position, and will continue to operate scheduled flights to help transport essential workers, maintain freight corridors and return Australians home.

Virgin Australia's demise shows how quickly a carrier can burn through cash when its planes are grounded. About six months ago, the carrier raised more than $600 million in the bond markets. By the end of March, however, the airline said it needed an $863 million bailout from the government to survive.

Etihad said it worked closely with Virgin Australia and other stakeholders to avoid administration, but that it couldn't provide additional financial support due to the pandemic's impact on its own business. Singapore Airlines and HNA declined to comment. Another shareholder, China's Nanshan Group, couldn't be reached.

Analysts said Virgin Australia will likely be successful in using the administration process to cut debt and lower costs, though it may need to pare back its international services and lay off staff. Vaughan Strawbridge, a member of accounting firm Deloitte who is serving as an administrator, said more than 10 parties have already expressed interest in investing in Virgin Australia now that the insolvency process is under way.

The five big foreign investors, as well as other shareholders, are likely to lose their investments during the restructuring unless they are willing to put in more cash, analysts said. Aviation businesses around the world are struggling and Virgin Australia's backers need to preserve cash for their own operations.

Mr. Frydenberg, the treasurer, said the government prefers a market-led solution, though its objective is to have two commercially viable airlines to prevent Virgin Australia's chief rival, Qantas, from dominating the market.

"Insolvency is the best option for the company because it allows for rapid change on levels to fleet, routes they undertake and staff," said Jonathan Rochford, a portfolio manager at debt investor Narrow Road Capital in Sydney, which doesn't own any Virgin Australia bonds. "Because there was so much debt, anyone who put in fresh equity was running the very real risk they would just not get anything out of it."

Virgin Australia was struggling even before the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted countries to effectively close their borders and brought air travel to a virtual halt. Over the past decade, Virgin Australia's domestic routes and loyalty program were moneymakers, but it lost money on its expanding international routes and on budget unit Tigerair Australia, according to financial-advisory firm Bell Potter.

The airline posted a net loss in the six months to December, its last financial result before the pandemic hit. At that point, its net debt to earnings ratio was 9.1 times, compared with 2 times for Qantas, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"The reformed Virgin needs to be a purely domestic carrier that cherry-picks the profitable routes," said Damien Williamson, a research analyst at Bell Potter. "If you can't make money in a relatively normal operating environment, when will you make money?"

The insolvency comes shortly after Richard Branson, the British billionaire who founded the Virgin brand, appealed to the Australian government to provide financial support for the airline. Mr. Branson said he would raise as much money as possible against his private island home in the British Virgin Islands to inject cash into his struggling businesses, which include Virgin Atlantic.

"This is not the end for Virgin Australia and its unique culture," Mr. Branson said in a note to the airline's staff. "Never one to give up, I want to assure all of you--and our competitor--that we are determined to see Virgin Australia back up and running soon."

Reddy Zhao contributed to this article.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED 1.30% 6.23 End-of-day quote.-1.89%
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.17% 0.086 End-of-day quote.4.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Richard Branson
 
06:12aRICHARD BRANSON : Bankrupt Virgin Australia's Foreign Backers Became Liability in Search for Bailout
DJ
04/20RICHARD BRANSON : Branson says Virgin Atlantic will need UK government help to survive
RE
03/30RICHARD BRANSON : EasyJet grounds fleet as pandemic pushes airlines to the brink
RE
03/22RICHARD BRANSON : Branson
RE
02/25RICHARD BRANSON : In first public results, Branson's Virgin Galactic posts $73 million quarterly loss
RE
02/21RICHARD BRANSON : Branson says new Virgin cruise line will overcome coronavirus fears
RE
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson Scraps Plan to Sell Virgin Atlantic Stake to Air France-KLM
DJ
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic soars before crashing to earth in NYSE debut
RE
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Second Brexit referendum would keep Britain in EU - Virgin's Branson
RE
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Boeing Investing $20 Million in Branson's Virgin Galactic
DJ
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Branson's Virgin Orbit moves closer to commercial satellite launch
RE
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public - source
RE
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson takes satellite launch business to Japan with airline ANA
RE
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Branson says impossible to prepare fully for 'hard Brexit'
RE
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
04/18WARREN BUFFETT : When Buffett's Phone Stops Ringing -- WSJ
DJ
04/14DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan profit dives as banks brace for coronavirus-led loan defaults
RE
04/15ELON MUSK : Tesla, Musk must face shareholder lawsuit over going-private tweet
RE
04/16WARREN BUFFETT : Occidental Pays Back Buffett In Stock -- WSJ
DJ
04/19UDAY KOTAK : India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Plans to Raise Equity Capital
DJ
04/14JEFF BEZOS : Amazon fires three critics of warehouse conditions in pandemic
RE
04/15WARREN BUFFETT : Debt-Laden Occidental Opts to Pay Buffett's Dividend in Shares
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Alexandre Bompard Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Jacques Gounon Stelios Haji-ioannou Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Christian Klein Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Luka Mucic Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Patrick Pouyanné Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Arthur Sadoun Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group