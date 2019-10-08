Log in
Business Leaders
Richard Branson

Birthday : 07/18/1950
Place of birth : Shamley Green (Surrey) - United Kingdom
Biography : Telephony, music, finances, trains, airplanes or space exploration, the Virgin boss dares...

Boeing Investing $20 Million in Branson's Virgin Galactic

10/08/2019 | 08:13am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Boeing on Tuesday said plans to invest $20 million in Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's space-tourism venture that is preparing to go public.

The Chicago aerospace giant said it will work with Virgin Galactic to broaden commercial space access and transform global travel technologies.

Virgin Galactic in July said it would go public through a deal with special-purpose acquisition company Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp, which is planning to invest roughly $800 million in Virgin Galactic for a 49% stake.

Boeing said its investment, which it making through its HorizonX venture-capital arm, is contingent on the closing of Virgin's merger deal and will be in the combined company.

"This is the beginning of an important collaboration for the future of air and space travel, which are the natural next steps for our human spaceflight program," Mr. Branson said in a statement. "Virgin Galactic and Boeing share a vision of opening access to the world and space, to more people, in safe and environmentally responsible ways."

Boeing said it will share more information on specific projects the companies plan to pursue at a later date.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.58% 374.1 Delayed Quote.16.50%
SOCIAL CAPITAL HEDOSOPHIA HOLDINGS CORP. -0.37% 10.92 Delayed Quote.9.40%
Latest news about Richard Branson
 
08:13aRICHARD BRANSON : Boeing Investing $20 Million in Branson's Virgin Galactic
DJ
07/10RICHARD BRANSON : Branson's Virgin Orbit moves closer to commercial satellite launch
RE
07/09RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public - source
RE
06/06RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson takes satellite launch business to Japan with airline ANA
RE
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Branson says impossible to prepare fully for 'hard Brexit'
RE
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Branson steps down from role as chairman of Virgin Hyperloop
RE
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Virgin's Branson halts talks on $1 billion Saudi investment in space ventures
RE
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Branson orders UK's Virgin Trains to re-stock Daily Mail after censorship spat
RE
2017RICHARD BRANSON : Virgin's Branson says he accepts Saudi city board role
RE
2017RICHARD BRANSON : Billionaire Branson targeted in $5 million scam 'straight out of le Carre'
RE
2017RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson takes another bet on the future with Hyperloop One
RE
2016RICHARD BRANSON : Billionaire Richard Branson Injured in Bike Crash
DJ
2016RICHARD BRANSON : Branson says Virgin Group loses third of its value after Brexit
RE
2016RICHARD BRANSON : Paul Allen's space company nears debut of world's biggest plane
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Popular Business Leaders
 
