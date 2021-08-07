Log in
Richard Branson

Birthday : 07/18/1950
Place of birth : Shamley Green (Surrey) - United Kingdom
Biography : Telephony, music, finances, trains, airplanes or space exploration, the Virgin boss dares...

Branson's Virgin Atlantic plans London listing -Sky News

08/07/2021 | 08:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Virgin Atlantic cuts 3,150 jobs and moves flights to Heathrow from Gatwick

(Reuters) -Britain-based airline Virgin Atlantic is planning to list on the London Stock Exchange, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Citing "City sources", it said the airline founded by Richard Branson has received positive responses from institutional investors about an initial public offering, with an autumn announcement likely.

It said the move would almost certainly see Branson relinquish overall control of the business.

It added that Virgin Atlantic has hired Citi and Barclays to oversee the listing.

The airline is 51% owned by Branson's Virgin Group and 49% by the U.S.'s Delta Air Lines Inc.

"We won't be commenting on speculation," said a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson.

Like most airlines, the firm has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April it reported a 659 million pound ($914 million) pretax loss for 2020 after passenger numbers dropped 80%.

Virgin Atlantic cut costs last year, shedding 41% of its workforce and retiring some older aircraft early.

($1 = 0.7209 pounds)

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru and James Davey in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Christina Fincher)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 1.64% 182.66 Delayed Quote.24.53%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 5.03% 7844 Delayed Quote.-12.92%
