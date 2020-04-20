Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Richard Branson

Birthday : 07/18/1950
Place of birth : Shamley Green (Surrey) - United Kingdom
Biography : Telephony, music, finances, trains, airplanes or space exploration, the Virgin boss dares...

Branson says Virgin Atlantic will need UK government help to survive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 05:33am EDT
A Virgin Atlantic Airbus comes in to land at Heathrow aiport in London

Virgin Atlantic will only survive the coronavirus outbreak if it gets financial support from the British government, the airline's founder Richard Branson said on Monday.

Virgin Atlantic last month asked the government for emergency financial help in addition to the coronavirus package made available to all British companies, but a deal has not yet been reached.

"We will do everything we can to keep the airline going ? but we will need government support to achieve that in the face of the severe uncertainty surrounding travel today and not knowing how long the planes will be grounded for," Branson said in a blog post to staff.

"This would be in the form of a commercial loan ? it wouldn?t be free money and the airline would pay it back."

Virgin Atlantic is based in the UK and is 51% owned by Branson's Virgin group and 49% owned by U.S. airline Delta.

Branson, a billionaire, has come under fire from opposition Labour party politicians for asking for support at a time when Virgin Atlantic employees have taken a temporary wage reduction and much of the economy has ground to a halt.

Virgin Atlantic staff have taken a wage cut for eight weeks, which Branson said was a "virtually unanimous" decision by employees and not forced upon them by management.

"I've seen lots of comments about my net worth ? but that is calculated on the value of Virgin businesses around the world before this crisis, not sitting as cash in a bank account ready to withdraw," he said.

"Over the years significant profits have never been taken out of the Virgin Group, instead they have been reinvested in building businesses that create value and opportunities. The challenge right now is that there is no money coming in and lots going out."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Richard Branson
 
05:33aRICHARD BRANSON : Branson says Virgin Atlantic will need UK government help to survive
RE
03/30RICHARD BRANSON : EasyJet grounds fleet as pandemic pushes airlines to the brink
RE
03/22RICHARD BRANSON : Branson
RE
02/25RICHARD BRANSON : In first public results, Branson's Virgin Galactic posts $73 million quarterly loss
RE
02/21RICHARD BRANSON : Branson says new Virgin cruise line will overcome coronavirus fears
RE
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson Scraps Plan to Sell Virgin Atlantic Stake to Air France-KLM
DJ
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic soars before crashing to earth in NYSE debut
RE
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Second Brexit referendum would keep Britain in EU - Virgin's Branson
RE
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Boeing Investing $20 Million in Branson's Virgin Galactic
DJ
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Branson's Virgin Orbit moves closer to commercial satellite launch
RE
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public - source
RE
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson takes satellite launch business to Japan with airline ANA
RE
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Branson says impossible to prepare fully for 'hard Brexit'
RE
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Branson steps down from role as chairman of Virgin Hyperloop
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
04/18WARREN BUFFETT : When Buffett's Phone Stops Ringing -- WSJ
DJ
04/14DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan profit dives as banks brace for coronavirus-led loan defaults
RE
04/16WARREN BUFFETT : Occidental Pays Back Buffett In Stock -- WSJ
DJ
04/14JEFF BEZOS : Amazon fires three critics of warehouse conditions in pandemic
RE
04/15WARREN BUFFETT : Debt-Laden Occidental Opts to Pay Buffett's Dividend in Shares
DJ
04/19UDAY KOTAK : India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Plans to Raise Equity Capital
DJ
04/15ELON MUSK : Tesla, Musk must face shareholder lawsuit over going-private tweet
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates James Gorman Jacques Gounon Stelios Haji-ioannou Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Patrick Pouyanné Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group