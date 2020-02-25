Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Richard Branson

Birthday : 07/18/1950
Place of birth : Shamley Green (Surrey) - United Kingdom
Biography : Telephony, music, finances, trains, airplanes or space exploration, the Virgin boss dares...

In first public results, Branson's Virgin Galactic posts $73 million quarterly loss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 06:04pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Sir Richard Branson stands on floor of the NYSE as Virgin Galactic (SPCE) begins public trading in New York

Billionaire Richard Branson's space tourism company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net loss widened to $73 million from a year-ago loss of $46 million as it reported its first results as a publicly traded company.

The quarterly results, which include one-time transaction and other related costs, come as the company is aiming for a first commercial flight later this year with Branson on board.

"It will be a transformative moment for the company," Chief Executive George Whitesides told analysts on a conference call, adding that revenue and cash flow will ramp up in 2021.

Shares of Virgin Galactic were volatile in after-hours trading and were last down 6.4%. Shares had rallied in recent days, driven by investor interest in the first space tourism company to hit public markets.

Virgin Galactic competes with billionaire-backed ventures such as Blue Origin, founded by Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff Bezos, to be the first to offer suborbital flights to fare-paying thrill seekers, presaging a new era of civilian space travel that could kick off as soon as this year.

Other players including Elon Musk's SpaceX and Boeing Co have their sights set on higher altitudes like the International Space Station, the moon and eventually Mars.

Some 600 people from 60 countries have paid or put down deposits to fly on one of Virgin's suborbital flights, worth about $80 million in total collected deposits and $120 million of potential revenue, the company said.

A 90-minute flight, which allows passengers to experience a few minutes of weightlessness, costs about $250,000.

Now, Virgin plans to seize on a wave of more than 7,900 "registrations of interest" it has received since then from would-be astronauts by collecting $1,000 deposits to secure a place in line as seats become available, it said on Tuesday.

Virgin Galactic has invested $1 billion in its reusable mid-air launch technology and said on Tuesday it was in talks with Italy and United Arab Emirates for potential spaceports.

Closer to Earth, Virgin also plans to develop hypersonic passenger air travel that could dramatically cut travel times across the world, the company said. For example, flying from New York to London would take about an hour, it said.

The company, which went public last year, reported fourth-quarter revenue of $529,000, and $3.8 million for 2019, the first full year of results.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Tracy Rucinski and Matthew Lewis)

By Eric M. Johnson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.82% 1972.74 Delayed Quote.8.74%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -4.33% 304.14 Delayed Quote.1.42%
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. -0.73% 34.04 Delayed Quote.196.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Richard Branson
 
06:04pRICHARD BRANSON : In first public results, Branson's Virgin Galactic posts $73 million quarterly loss
RE
02/21RICHARD BRANSON : Branson says new Virgin cruise line will overcome coronavirus fears
RE
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson Scraps Plan to Sell Virgin Atlantic Stake to Air France-KLM
DJ
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic soars before crashing to earth in NYSE debut
RE
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Second Brexit referendum would keep Britain in EU - Virgin's Branson
RE
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Boeing Investing $20 Million in Branson's Virgin Galactic
DJ
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Branson's Virgin Orbit moves closer to commercial satellite launch
RE
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public - source
RE
2019RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson takes satellite launch business to Japan with airline ANA
RE
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Branson says impossible to prepare fully for 'hard Brexit'
RE
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Branson steps down from role as chairman of Virgin Hyperloop
RE
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Virgin's Branson halts talks on $1 billion Saudi investment in space ventures
RE
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Branson orders UK's Virgin Trains to re-stock Daily Mail after censorship spat
RE
2017RICHARD BRANSON : Virgin's Branson says he accepts Saudi city board role
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
RE
02/20WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
DJ
02/20JAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
RE
02/21WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Apple -- WSJ
DJ
02/20JEAN-PIERRE MUSTIER : Unicredit boss Mustier emerges as contender for HSBC CEO role - Bloomberg
RE
02/22WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Underperforms the Most Since 2009--2nd Update
DJ
02/21ELON MUSK : Cnbc
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Mark Parker Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Remo Ruffini Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group