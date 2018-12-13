Deutsche Bank Faces Fresh Calls for Scrutiny in Congress

Two Democratic senators called for an investigation into Deutsche Bank, citing probes into the German lender's activities in Russia and its role in recently surfaced money-laundering probes.

Caterpillar Puts CEO Back in Charge of Board

Caterpillar Inc.'s chief executive Jim Umpleby has been named chairman of the machinery giant's board as well, cementing his leadership nearly two year into his tenure.

Richard Branson's Space-Tourism Company Rockets Out of Atmosphere for First Time

Virgin Galactic LLC, Richard Branson's space-tourism venture, reached the edge of space in a test flight Thursday, four years after a fatal accident set back the project.

GE to Sell Part of Digital Business

General Electric reached a deal to sell off part of its GE Digital business and set aside the rest in a separate company, as the conglomerate narrows its focus and scales back its software ambitions.

Renault Sticks With Carlos Ghosn as Internal Probe Finds No Illegality

Renault said Carlos Ghosn, under arrest in Japan for allegedly understating his compensation, will remain its chairman and CEO after an internal probe found no financial wrongdoing in France.

Big Four Accounting Firms' Revenue Rises 10.4%, Strongest Growth In Years

Global revenue at the Big Four accounting firms rose more than 10% in 2018, their strongest annual growth in at least a decade, as they continued a long shift toward consulting over their core auditing businesses.

Apple Plans Billion-Dollar Texas Campus in Wave of New Sites

Apple plans to invest $1 billion to build a new campus in Austin that could create 15,000 jobs, as it seeks to make good on its promises to strengthen its contributions to the economy.

BlackRock, Microsoft to Build Retirement-Planning Platform

BlackRock and Microsoft have agreed to develop a platform that will provide digital financial-planning tools and new BlackRock funds offering guaranteed retirement income to employees through their workplace saving plans.

L Brands Sells La Senza Lingerie to Private-Equity Firm

Victoria's Secret parent L Brands Inc. is selling lingerie business La Senza to private-equity firm Regent LP, further winnowing the brands under its umbrella

California Girds for Higher Power Prices After Fires

PG&E customers could soon face massive rate hikes due to the state's catastrophic wildfires, experts say.