Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Richard Branson

Birthday : 07/18/1950
Place of birth : Shamley Green (Surrey) - United Kingdom
Biography : Telephony, music, finances, trains, airplanes or space exploration, the Virgin boss dares...

Richard Branson must face lawsuit in U.S. over Virgin Galactic space travel problems

11/07/2022 | 02:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson departs with his crew prior to boarding at Spaceport America

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday said British billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson must face shareholder claims he concealed problems in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's spaceship program, and sold hundreds of millions of dollars of stock at inflated prices.

While dismissing most claims in the proposed class action, U.S. District Judge Allyne Ross in Brooklyn said shareholders could try to prove that Virgin and Branson defrauded them into overpaying for the space tourism company's shares, which now trade more than 90% below their February 2021 peak.

Shareholders can sue over July 2019 statements that Virgin had made "great progress" overcoming "hurdles" to commercial spaceflight, despite a near-disastrous test flight five months earlier when its rocket plane Unity suffered critical damage.

Branson must also defend his July 2021 statement that his own just-completed flight on Unity, where he soared 50 miles (80.47 km) above the earth, had been "flawless" though Unity had strayed from its assigned airspace.

In a 55-page decision, Ross said shareholders also could sue over approximately $301 million of stock that Branson sold the month after the flight.

Lawyers for Virgin and Branson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In seeking a dismissal, they said there was no proof of intent to defraud, and that the defendants had thoroughly disclosed safety and design issues in developing commercial space travel, "unquestionably a high-risk proposition."

Laurence Rosen, a lawyer for the shareholders, declined to comment.

Virgin is based in Tustin, California, and went public in October 2019 by merging with a special purpose acquisition vehicle, Social Capital.

The lawsuit covers shareholders who owned the stock of either from July 10, 2019, to Oct. 14, 2021, when Virgin grounded Unity and delayed its commercial space travel service. Its shares fell 16.8% the next day, to $20.01.

Branson, 72, is worth $3.7 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

In Monday afternoon trading, Virgin shares were up 5 cents at $4.97.

The case is Kusnier et al v. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 21-03070.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. 5.39% 5.1899 Delayed Quote.-63.23%
Most Read News
 
11/04Exclusive-Nissan's talks with Renault focused on optimising EV investment, CEO Uchida says
RE
11/03Meta's Zuckerberg announces launch of 'Communities' on WhatsApp
RE
10/31Jack Dorsey retains indirect stake in Twitter
RE
11/02Carl Icahn owns over 8% stake in beverage-can maker Crown Holdings -WSJ
RE
11/03Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares
RE
11/04Trump ally Barrack acquitted of acting as UAE foreign agent
RE
01:35pU.S. judge cites impact on top-selling authors in blocking book merger
RE
Latest news about Richard Branson
 
02:38pRichard Branson must face lawsuit in U.S. over Virgin Galactic space travel problems
RE
11/01Entrepreneur Tinkov renounces Russian citizenship over Ukraine war
RE
11/01Entrepreneur Tinkov renounces Russian citizenship over Ukraine war
RE
10/27Uphealth Inc. Announces Appointment of Melissa Frieswick, as Chief Growth Officer
CI

Popular Business Leaders
 