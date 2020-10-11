Log in
Richard Branson

Birthday : 07/18/1950
Place of birth : Shamley Green (Surrey) - United Kingdom
Biography : Telephony, music, finances, trains, airplanes or space exploration, the Virgin boss dares...

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit seeks $1 billion valuation in funding round: WSJ

10/11/2020 | 05:28am EDT
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit, with a rocket underneath the wing of a modified Boeing 747 jetliner, prior to its takeoff on a key drop test of its high-altitude launch system for satellites from Mojave, California

(Reuters) - Richard Branson's satellite-launch business Virgin Orbit is looking to raise up to $200 million in a funding round that could value it at around $1 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Branson's space ventures compete with those of fellow billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the commercially led space exploration industry.

Virgin Orbit said in August it had hired LionTree Advisors LLC and Perella Weinberg Partners LP to look at potential financial transactions. Those banks are helping it raise between $150 million to $200 million by as early as the end of the year for capital expenditure and to fund satellite launches, the Journal said.

Virgin Orbit did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.01% 3286.65 Delayed Quote.77.86%
TESLA, INC. 1.90% 434 Delayed Quote.418.67%
