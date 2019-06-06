Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Richard Branson

Birthday : 07/18/1950
Place of birth : Shamley Green (Surrey) - United Kingdom
Biography : Telephony, music, finances, trains, airplanes or space exploration, the Virgin boss dares...

Richard Branson takes satellite launch business to Japan with airline ANA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 04:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The rudder of the first A380 for All Nippon Airways (ANA) is seen before its delivery ceremony at the Airbus delivery center in Colomiers near Toulouse

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit said on Thursday it plans to bring its satellite launch system to Japan in partnership with airline operator ANA Holdings Inc, which will provide maintenance and possibly aircraft.

Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne system is undergoing testing with the aim of launching rockets bearing small satellites into space from a modified jumbo jet. The company said it will conduct its first orbital test flight later this year.

Branson's space ventures, however, have a history of delays, with his space tourism company Virgin Galactic running more than a decade behind the schedule originally promised by the British billionaire.

Virgin Orbit and ANA Holdings, parent of All Nippon Airways (ANA), in a joint statement said they will identify a launch site together with Space Port Japan, an industry-backed body which aims to turn Japan into a space business hub.

The space venture has already announced launch sites in the United States, Guam, Britain and Italy.

Japan's space industry spans large scale government-backed rocket launches by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd - which launched the Michibiki satellite navigation system - to Interstellar Technologies, a startup backed by internet entrepreneur Takafumi Horie that last month launched its first rocket to reach space.

(This story corrects spelling of Horie's given name in the sixth paragraph.)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Sam Nussey

Stocks treated in this article : ANA Holdings Inc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC 1.80% 3676 End-of-day quote.-4.57%
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD 1.57% 4776 End-of-day quote.23.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Richard Branson
 
04:40aRICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson takes satellite launch business to Japan with airline ANA
RE
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Branson says impossible to prepare fully for 'hard Brexit'
RE
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Branson steps down from role as chairman of Virgin Hyperloop
RE
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Virgin's Branson halts talks on $1 billion Saudi investment in space ventures
RE
2018RICHARD BRANSON : Branson orders UK's Virgin Trains to re-stock Daily Mail after censorship spat
RE
2017RICHARD BRANSON : Virgin's Branson says he accepts Saudi city board role
RE
2017RICHARD BRANSON : Billionaire Branson targeted in $5 million scam 'straight out of le Carre'
RE
2017RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson takes another bet on the future with Hyperloop One
RE
2016RICHARD BRANSON : Billionaire Richard Branson Injured in Bike Crash
DJ
2016RICHARD BRANSON : Branson says Virgin Group loses third of its value after Brexit
RE
2016RICHARD BRANSON : Paul Allen's space company nears debut of world's biggest plane
RE
2016RICHARD BRANSON : 'Brexit' would damage UK, could sink the EU, billionaire Richard Branson says
RE
2015RICHARD BRANSON : Leaving the EU would set Britain back 50 years, says Virgin's Branson
RE
2015RICHARD BRANSON : Branson says Virgin Cruises will sail out of Miami in 2020
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
06/04CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/30FRIEDE SPRINGER : KKR in talks to take Germany's Axel Springer private
RE
05/30JAMES PACKER : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/31PAUL ALLEN : Space firm founded by billionaire Paul Allen closing operations - sources
RE
05/30CARL ICAHN : Investor Icahn sues Occidental Petroleum over 'misguided' Anadarko deal
RE
06/01WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett charity lunch fetches record $4.57 million winning bid
RE
06/05TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook says he doesn't see China targeting Apple in U.S.-China trade dispute
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Frank Appel Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon John Edwards David Einhorn John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Pierre Fabre Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Philippe Petitcolin Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Miuccia Prada Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Eric Schmidt Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About