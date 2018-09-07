Log in
Richard Li

Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : GoConnect Limited
Biography : Founder of Sino Strategic International Ltd., Richard Li currently is Executive Chairman for GoConne

JD.com says CEO will cooperate further with U.S. police if requested

09/07/2018 | 03:15pm CEST
A JD.com sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, whose CEO Richard Liu was arrested last week in the U.S. city of Minneapolis after an allegation of rape and later released, said Liu had cooperated with police there and was willing to cooperate further if asked.

Liu, who through his lawyers has denied any wrongdoing, was released without bail and returned to China, and the company said in a statement he continued to lead the company and there was no interruption to day-to-day business operations.

The statement, in a question-and-answer format, was dated Sept. 6 and seen by Reuters on Friday.

Liu, 45, was arrested last Friday and detained for around 16 hours. A Minneapolis Police Department spokesman said on Tuesday that if there were any charges against Liu they would not be filed until completion of a criminal investigation that would not occur before Friday.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe in BEIJING and Meg Shen in HONG KONG; Editing by Mark Potter)

Latest news about Richard Li
 
