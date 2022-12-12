Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Robert Friedland

Age : 70
Public asset : 1,239,454,725 USD
Biography : Robert Martin Friedland is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 8 companies, notably:...

BHP Invests in, Collaborates With Friedland's Pulsed-Power Company, Affiliate

12/12/2022 | 02:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Rhiannon Hoyle


BHP Group Ltd., the world's biggest miner by market value, has invested in and entered collaboration agreements with mining tycoon Robert Friedland's I-Pulse Inc. and a venture that company has with Bill Gates-backed Breakthrough Energy Ventures, called I-ROX.

The agreements will give BHP access to I-Pulse's pulsed-power technology for the crushing and grinding of mineral ores and allow it to collaborate on developing applications for the technology, I-Pulse and I-ROX said in a statement on Monday. The value of the equity investments in I-Pulse and I-ROX wasn't disclosed, but BHP will join I-Pulse and BEV Europe as shareholders of I-ROX, the entities said.

I-Pulse and BEV Europe this year established I-ROX seeking to show that short, high-intensity bursts of energy could be used to efficiently shatter rocks and thereby potentially reduce the mining industry's greenhouse gas emissions.

"The collaboration with I-Pulse and I-ROX will contribute to our growing portfolio of options with potential to both improve the competitiveness of and help decarbonize our current business, and also to unlock new growth opportunities beyond those available today," said BHP Chief Executive Mike Henry.

Mr. Friedland said BHP's investment and collaboration "offer a meaningful step forward in the development and commercialization of I-Pulse technologies for the mining industry."

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 0244ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED -1.45% 46.79 Delayed Quote.44.69%
IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC. 0.37% 10.83 Delayed Quote.0.00%
IVANHOE MINES LTD. 1.84% 12.17 Delayed Quote.17.93%
WTI -0.45% 71.517 Delayed Quote.-4.39%
Most Read News
 
12/06The rise and fall of Wirecard
RE
12/09China's Li Auto sees higher deliveries in Q4; third-quarter loss widens
RE
12/06Billionaire Forrest aims to develop 5 GW of wind farms by 2030
RE
12/07SoftBank CEO Son lifts stake in company to 34%, heads toward buyout - Bloomberg News
RE
12/06BOJ must maintain ultra-easy policy, says board member Nakamura
RE
01:32aRoche names new CEO with Schwan set to become chairman
RE
12/09LVMH Scion to Lead Holding Company Christian Dior SE
DJ
Latest news about Robert Friedland
 
02:45aBHP Invests in, Collaborates With Friedland's Pulsed-Power Company, Affiliate
DJ
11/22Ivanhoe Electric Up 3% as Kicks Off Drilling At Tintic Copper-Gold Project
MT
11/22Ivanhoe Electric Kicks Off Drilling At Tintic Copper-Gold Project
MT
11/08Ivanhoe Electric Up 3.5% In US Pre-Market After Confirming East Ridge Discovery at Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona
MT
10/24Ivanhoe Electric Appoints Taylor Melvin Chief Executive
MT
10/21Ivanhoe Electric Inc. Appoints Taylor Melvin as Chief Executive Officer, Effective November 21, 2022
CI
10/21Ivanhoe Electric Inc. Announces Management Changes, Effective November 21, 2022
CI

Popular Business Leaders
 