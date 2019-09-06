Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Robert Friedland

Age : 67
Public asset : 317,040,407 USD
Biography : Robert Martin Friedland is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, including: Tu

Friedland's HPX signs deal to develop Guinea's Nimba iron ore project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 05:08am EDT

CONAKRY (Reuters) - HPX, a company run by billionaire mining investor Robert Friedland, signed a deal with the Guinean government late on Thursday to develop the Mount Nimba iron ore deposit, Guinea's mines minister told Reuters.

Friedland, founder and executive chairman of Ivanhoe Mines, has a long history of exploration and development of remote mineral deposits in countries including Mongolia and Democratic Republic of Congo.

HPX is to take over stakes in Nimba previously owned by BHP, Newmont Goldcorp, and French nuclear group Orano, the company said in a statement.

The Guinean government will also hold a stake in Société des Mines de Fer de Guinée (SMFG), the Guinean company operating the project, and two seats on its board, a document seen by Reuters showed. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are confident this project will be developed fast and well," Mines Minister Abdoulaye Magassouba told Reuters.

"We have a world-class partner committed to developing this exceptional deposit while taking into account the environmental sensitivity of the site."

Sources told Reuters late last month that Friedland was the front-runner to take over BHP's stake in Nimba.

HPX and BHP did not respond to requests for immediate comment.

TRANS-GUINEAN?

The deal did not eliminate the possibility that some of the iron ore produced at Nimba, in southeast Guinea, could be taken to port through Liberia - a much shorter route than the government's preferred route through Guinea to the west coast.

The deal terms did, however, set an extra tax on any iron ore taken through Liberia - of between $0.825 and $2 per tonne.

Guinea's government has separately insisted that the future developer of the Simandou iron ore deposit would have to export through Guinea, building a "trans-Guinean" railway to the west coast - a distance of around 650 km.

(Reporting by Saliou Samb; writing by Helen Reid; editing by Joe Bavier and Jason Neely)

By Saliou Samb
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.84% 1505.63 Delayed Quote.20.99%
IVANHOE MINES LTD 3.07% 3.69 Delayed Quote.55.70%
SILVER -2.88% 18.142 Delayed Quote.26.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Robert Friedland
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/05MARY BARRA : White House
RE
08/30MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair veteran Wilson to run main airline as O'Leary becomes group CEO
RE
08/31PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green prepares to break up his Arcadia Group - Sunday Times
RE
09/02RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's Fox launches sports betting with FOX Bet
RE
09/05CHARLES SCHWAB : Brokerage Charles Schwab closing Singapore office two years after launch
RE
02:26aROBIN LI : online privacy
RE
09/01JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Ferdinand Piëch Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group