Robert Iger

Age : 67
Public asset : 140,154,772 USD
Linked companies : Apple Inc. - Walt Disney Co
Biography : Robert A. Iger is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 7 different companies and presently h

Disney Cuts Compensation for Robert Iger in Fox Deal

03/04/2019 | 11:25am EST

By Micah Maidenberg

Walt Disney Co. tweaked Robert Iger's compensation package, removing $13.5 million in potential salary and incentive awards available for the chief executive after the company closes its acquisition of 21st Century Fox Inc. assets.

The move comes a few months after the company adjusted his compensation due to shareholder pushback on his salary. Last March, Disney shareholders voted down a nonbinding endorsement of Mr. Iger's compensation, a rare snub for the company.

Disney said in a securities filing Monday that it canceled an annual $500,000 base-salary increase, lowered his yearly bonus to $12 million from $20 million, and cut by $5 million his annual, long-term incentive award to $20 million. All of those potential compensation increases were tied to Disney's acquisition of Fox's entertainment assets, which the company is expected to close this year.

Disney is scheduled to host an annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.

Mr. Iger's pay package jumped 81% to $65.6 million in the year ended in September, a surge driven by $35.4 million in stock grants, some of which were tied to an extension of his contract with Disney through December 2021.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In December, Disney raised the benchmarks Mr. Iger had to meet to collect a $100 million equity grant in 2021. Shareholder advisory groups had previously criticized the size of the grant.

As of then, he had already collected a portion of the grant valued at about $25 million. He will only get the rest if the company's total returns to shareholders outperforms 65% of companies in the S&P 500, up from 50%.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.62% 25823.55 Delayed Quote.11.57%
NASDAQ 100 -0.30% 7113.969729 Delayed Quote.12.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.47% 7543.376104 Delayed Quote.13.52%
S&P 500 -0.44% 2786.77 Delayed Quote.11.84%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX -0.53% 50.33 Delayed Quote.5.17%
