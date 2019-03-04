Disney Cuts Compensation for Robert Iger in Fox Deal

By Micah Maidenberg

Walt Disney Co. tweaked Robert Iger's compensation package, removing $13.5 million in potential salary and incentive awards available for the chief executive after the company closes its acquisition of 21st Century Fox Inc. assets.

The move comes a few months after the company adjusted his compensation due to shareholder pushback on his salary. Last March, Disney shareholders voted down a nonbinding endorsement of Mr. Iger's compensation, a rare snub for the company.

Disney said in a securities filing Monday that it canceled an annual $500,000 base-salary increase, lowered his yearly bonus to $12 million from $20 million, and cut by $5 million his annual, long-term incentive award to $20 million. All of those potential compensation increases were tied to Disney's acquisition of Fox's entertainment assets, which the company is expected to close this year.

Disney is scheduled to host an annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.

Mr. Iger's pay package jumped 81% to $65.6 million in the year ended in September, a surge driven by $35.4 million in stock grants, some of which were tied to an extension of his contract with Disney through December 2021.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In December, Disney raised the benchmarks Mr. Iger had to meet to collect a $100 million equity grant in 2021. Shareholder advisory groups had previously criticized the size of the grant.

As of then, he had already collected a portion of the grant valued at about $25 million. He will only get the rest if the company's total returns to shareholders outperforms 65% of companies in the S&P 500, up from 50%.

