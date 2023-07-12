By Denny Jacob


Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday said Chief Executive Robert Iger has agreed to stay on in his position through 2026.

The entertainment giant's board unanimously voted to extend Iger's contract by two years. Its independent members said the extension provides continuity as the company's transformation continues and provides more time to prepare a transition plan for CEO succession.

Iger returned to Disney in November after Bob Chapek was ousted from the position last fall.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-23 1725ET