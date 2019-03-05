Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Robert Iger

Age : 67
Public asset : 140,154,772 USD
Linked companies : Apple Inc. - Walt Disney Co
Biography : Robert A. Iger is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 7 different companies and presently h

Disney Reduces Iger's Pay In Fox Deal -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 02:49am EST

By Micah Maidenberg and Erich Schwartzel

Walt Disney Co. tweaked Robert Iger's compensation package for the second time in three months, removing $13.5 million in potential salary and incentive awards available for the chief executive after the company closes its acquisition of 21st Century Fox Inc. assets.

The move comes a few months after the company adjusted his compensation due to shareholder pushback on his salary. Last March, Disney shareholders voted down a nonbinding endorsement of Mr. Iger's compensation, a rare snub for the company and for a chief executive seen by many investors as crucial to Disney's growth.

The change to Mr. Iger's compensation comes days before the company's annual shareholder meeting, which is slated for Thursday.

Mr. Iger remains one of the highest-paid executives in the media industry, but shareholder scrutiny of executive compensation has risen across several sectors in recent years. Mr. Iger's latest compensation windfall is tied to his company's $71 billion takeover of the Fox assets, the largest acquisition in the company's history and a key driver of its strategic shift toward direct-to-consumer options like streaming services.

Mr. Iger is seen by Disney's board of directors as a central element of that plan. Soon after reports of the Fox deal surfaced in December 2017, the company announced Mr. Iger would delay his retirement date for a fifth time if the deal went through. He had planned to leave Disney this June; his deal now runs through December 2021.

Disney said in a securities filing Monday that it canceled an annual $500,000 base-salary increase, lowered his yearly bonus to $12 million from $20 million, and cut by $5 million his annual, long-term incentive award to $20 million. All of those potential compensation increases were linked to the Disney-Fox deal, which is in the final stages before it closes.

Mr. Iger, during his tenure, has experienced relatively little pushback from shareholders, who credit his acquisitions of Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Entertainment and Lucasfilm with transforming Disney into a box-office and theme-park behemoth. Disney shares also weathered last year's bidding war with Comcast Corp. for the Fox assets, a back-and-forth that drove the price up by about $19 billion.

Mr. Iger's pay package jumped 81% to $65.6 million in the year ended in September, a surge driven by $35.4 million in stock grants, some of which were tied to an extension of his contract with Disney through December 2021.

"I am proud to be leading the Walt Disney Company through this important time and believe the changes I, with the board, have made are in the best interest of the company," Mr. Iger said in a statement.

In December, Disney raised the benchmarks Mr. Iger had to meet to collect a $100 million equity grant in 2021. Shareholder advisory groups had previously criticized the size of the grant.

As of then, he had already collected a portion of the grant valued at about $25 million. He will only get the rest if the company's total returns to shareholders outperforms 65% of companies in the S&P 500, up from 50%.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com and Erich Schwartzel at erich.schwartzel@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.79% 25819.65 Delayed Quote.10.68%
NASDAQ 100 -0.01% 7150.833349 Delayed Quote.12.98%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.23% 7577.567257 Delayed Quote.14.47%
S&P 500 -0.39% 2792.81 Delayed Quote.11.84%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 0.10% 50.66 Delayed Quote.5.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Robert Iger
 
02:49aROBERT IGER : Disney Reduces Iger's Pay In Fox Deal -- WSJ
DJ
03/04ROBERT IGER : Disney Cuts Compensation for Robert Iger in Fox Deal
DJ
01/11ROBERT IGER : Disney CEO Iger Compensation Value Rose to $65.6 Million on Stock Awards
DJ
2018ROBERT IGER : Disney Raises the Bar Iger Has to Clear to Win Bonus -- 3rd Update
DJ
2018ROBERT IGER : Disney Raises the Bar Iger Has to Clear to Win Bonus
DJ
2018ROBERT IGER : Inside the Disney Deal Playbook -- WSJ
DJ
2018ROBERT IGER : After pay vote, Disney investors question Iger's rich deal
RE
2018ROBERT IGER : Disney Moves Reboot Race For Successor To CEO Iger -- WSJ
DJ
2018ROBERT IGER : Disney Shareholders Won't Endorse CEO Robert Iger's Compensation Plans
DJ
2017ROBERT IGER : ConsolidationDisney Deal for Fox Would End Hollywood EraFox Would Play Supporting Role at Disney -- WSJ
DJ
2017ROBERT IGER : Robert Iger Likely to Extend Tenure as Disney CEO Past 2019
DJ
2017ROBERT IGER : Disney's Iger Says 'Empathy' Led Him Not to Punish ESPN's Jemele Hill Over Tweets
DJ
2017ROBERT IGER : Disney's Iger Isn't About To Sign Off -- WSJ
DJ
2017ROBERT IGER : Disney's Iger Isn't About To Let Go As CEO
DJ
2017ROBERT IGER : What to Watch
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/04ELON MUSK : Musk says $35,000 Model 3 to reach volume production mid-year
RE
02/26DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan keeps key profit goal, cautious on U.S. recession risks
RE
02/26WARREN BUFFETT : Selling a Business
DJ
02/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk must address SEC contempt bid as he calls agency 'broken'
RE
02/27ELON MUSK : Airbus, OneWeb aim for new satellite era with first launch
RE
02/26PASCAL SORIOT : AstraZeneca Says It Could Slash Prices if System Was Overhauled
DJ
03/04CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn lawyer optimistic on bail prospects, pledges new defence strategy
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Kazuo Okada Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab George Soros Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.