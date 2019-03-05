Disney Reduces Iger's Pay In Fox Deal -- WSJ

By Micah Maidenberg and Erich Schwartzel

Walt Disney Co. tweaked Robert Iger's compensation package for the second time in three months, removing $13.5 million in potential salary and incentive awards available for the chief executive after the company closes its acquisition of 21st Century Fox Inc. assets.

The move comes a few months after the company adjusted his compensation due to shareholder pushback on his salary. Last March, Disney shareholders voted down a nonbinding endorsement of Mr. Iger's compensation, a rare snub for the company and for a chief executive seen by many investors as crucial to Disney's growth.

The change to Mr. Iger's compensation comes days before the company's annual shareholder meeting, which is slated for Thursday.

Mr. Iger remains one of the highest-paid executives in the media industry, but shareholder scrutiny of executive compensation has risen across several sectors in recent years. Mr. Iger's latest compensation windfall is tied to his company's $71 billion takeover of the Fox assets, the largest acquisition in the company's history and a key driver of its strategic shift toward direct-to-consumer options like streaming services.

Mr. Iger is seen by Disney's board of directors as a central element of that plan. Soon after reports of the Fox deal surfaced in December 2017, the company announced Mr. Iger would delay his retirement date for a fifth time if the deal went through. He had planned to leave Disney this June; his deal now runs through December 2021.

Disney said in a securities filing Monday that it canceled an annual $500,000 base-salary increase, lowered his yearly bonus to $12 million from $20 million, and cut by $5 million his annual, long-term incentive award to $20 million. All of those potential compensation increases were linked to the Disney-Fox deal, which is in the final stages before it closes.

Mr. Iger, during his tenure, has experienced relatively little pushback from shareholders, who credit his acquisitions of Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Entertainment and Lucasfilm with transforming Disney into a box-office and theme-park behemoth. Disney shares also weathered last year's bidding war with Comcast Corp. for the Fox assets, a back-and-forth that drove the price up by about $19 billion.

Mr. Iger's pay package jumped 81% to $65.6 million in the year ended in September, a surge driven by $35.4 million in stock grants, some of which were tied to an extension of his contract with Disney through December 2021.

"I am proud to be leading the Walt Disney Company through this important time and believe the changes I, with the board, have made are in the best interest of the company," Mr. Iger said in a statement.

In December, Disney raised the benchmarks Mr. Iger had to meet to collect a $100 million equity grant in 2021. Shareholder advisory groups had previously criticized the size of the grant.

As of then, he had already collected a portion of the grant valued at about $25 million. He will only get the rest if the company's total returns to shareholders outperforms 65% of companies in the S&P 500, up from 50%.

