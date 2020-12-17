Log in
Robert Iger

Birthday : 02/10/1951
Public asset : 351,678,568 USD
Linked companies : The Walt Disney Company
Biography : Robert A. Iger is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies and currently i

Disney's Chairman Bob Iger Game for a New Job: U.S. Ambassador to China

12/17/2020 | 04:48pm EST
By Erich Schwartzel, Ken Thomas and Emily Glazer

Walt Disney Co. executive chairman Robert Iger has told people close to the incoming Biden administration that he would be interested in serving as U.S. ambassador to China, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Iger, who served as Disney chief executive officer for 15 years until being named executive chairman earlier this year, would be an unorthodox choice for a posting that typically goes to governors and senators. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have criticized Disney's business dealings in China or have questioned whether Mr. Biden would be sufficiently tough on Beijing, so his possible appointment may draw political backlash.

Write to Erich Schwartzel at erich.schwartzel@wsj.com, Ken Thomas at ken.thomas@wsj.com and Emily Glazer at emily.glazer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-20 1647ET
