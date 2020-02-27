Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Robert Iger

Birthday : 02/10/1951
Public asset : 344,283,152 USD
Linked companies : The Walt Disney Company
Biography : Robert A. Iger is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 7 different companies and holds the p

Disney's Iger Is Now in a Rare Role: Executive Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 05:02pm EST

By Chip Cutter

Robert Iger, the longtime head of Walt Disney Co., stepped aside as CEO this week. But he's not really gone: Mr. Iger has taken on the relatively rare role of executive chairman.

Major corporations are increasingly splitting the positions of chairman and chief executive. Today, more than half the companies in the S&P 500 use such a structure, according to proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services, up from just 35% in 2009.

But chairmen who hold that sole title at U.S. corporations are typically independent -- an arrangement long supported by pension funds and governance advocates. The position of executive chairman tends to be reserved for company founders or long-serving CEOs who say they want to help ensure a smooth transition, according to Compensation Advisory Partners, a compensation consulting firm.

As more CEOs from the baby boom generation reach retirement age, the position of executive chairman will become more prevalent, says Susan Schroeder, a partner at CAP, citing a desire among founders and long-serving CEOs to keep working while protecting their legacies.

Recent examples include Under Armour Inc. founder Kevin Plank and Nike Inc.'s Mark Parker, who was named executive chairman after a 14-year run as CEO. And Mastercard Inc. said this week that Ajay Banga, its president and CEO for the past 10 years, will become executive chairman in 2021. His successor as chief executive, Michael Miebach, will first move into the position of president in March.

Executive chairmen, unlike their independent counterparts, are often engaged in the day-to-day operations of a business. How deeply they are involved and the authority they command can vary from company to company.

Some industries, like energy, have a history of executive chairmen. Shale-oil pioneer Harold Hamm relinquished the CEO role at Continental Resources Inc. -- a position he had held since forming the North Dakota company in 1967 at the age of 21 -- to become executive chairman at the start of this year. Scott Sheffield, who built Pioneer Natural Resources Co. into one of the biggest oil pumpers in West Texas, became executive chairman in 2016 when he handed the CEO reins to his chief operating officer -- only to take them back in early 2019 as oil prices and the company's stock slumped.

Such arrangements work when an executive chairman cedes enough control to give the new CEO autonomy, while remaining present as a sounding board, says Anthony Abbatiello, who heads the leadership and succession-planning practice at Russell Reynolds Associates, an executive-search firm. Transitions can crumble if the newly installed chairman insists on micromanaging operations, he said.

When Jim McCann, the founder and longtime CEO of 1-800-Flowers.com Inc., became executive chairman in 2016 and handed the reins to his brother, Chris McCann, he says he tried to clearly separate the roles. He stopped attending some meetings and quarterly gatherings of managers, and refrained from participating in corporate earnings calls. Instead, he took on projects focused on innovation and better serving customers, leaving his brother to handle day-to-day operations.

A mentor advised the two executives to never let others drive a wedge between them. "That's rung in our ears," Jim McCann said.

Moving from CEO to chairman takes some adjusting. For years, Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of snack-bar maker KIND LLC, had a quick answer when people asked him about his job: "I'm CEO." Last year, Mr. Lubetzky relinquished that role and became executive chairman, a title he says doesn't carry the same kind of recognition in social settings.

"I'm the executive chairman, what the hell does that mean?" he jokes.

But the transition has been smooth, he says, in part because he and the company's new CEO, Mike Barkley, communicate freely. Their offices are adjacent and they chat several times a day. Mr. Lubetzky now focuses on new products and creative endeavors, giving Mr. Barkley space to run the business. Mr. Lubetzky says he is quick to praise his successor for decisions, and describes Mr. Barkley as a better manager than himself.

In such situations, competition between the executives, even unconscious, could destroy a company, Mr. Lubetzky says. "You manage your egos so you're there for each other."

Only one in five non-CEO board chairmen have executive status, according to a study by CAP. That is partly because corporate-governance watchdogs have been calling on boards to appoint independent, nonexecutive chairmen to serve as a check and balance on CEO power.

Executive chairmen typically participate in executive compensation programs, including a base salary and long-term incentives, albeit not at CEO levels. The executive chairman's total compensation is often about 60% of the CEO's, CAP's Ms. Schroeder said. Mr. Iger, who will still work full time as executive chairman, is expected to draw the same compensation under his existing contract.

Mr. Iger's pay package has drawn criticism in the past, including from Abigail Disney, a granddaughter of the company's co-founder. Mr. Iger earned about $47.5 million in total compensation last year, corporate filings show.

Disney has defended its compensation arrangements, saying it has improved pay for hourly workers and that much of Mr. Iger's pay is based on the company's performance.

While Disney's announcement Tuesday that theme-park chief Bob Chapek would become CEO and Mr. Iger executive chairman caught some company insiders off guard, some outsiders say the arrangement could work well.

Appointing an executive chairman is often successful when a company is already performing well and doesn't need a change of strategy, says Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor at the Yale School of Management who studies executive succession. He says this is the case with Disney.

"It's a really good model for continuity if you're on the right track," he said. "If you're veering off a cliff, then this is the last thing you want because it's not going to let the new player cut their own trail."

In elevating Mr. Iger, Disney's board is ensuring that Mr. Chapek has ample time to learn and grow in the CEO role alongside the company's longtime leader, said Peter Crist, chairman of executive recruitment firm Crist Kolder Associates.

"I view this as a longer succession process," he said, describing the dynamic as Mr. Chapek being groomed for a position for which he already holds the title.

Mr. Iger will stay on to oversee the company's creative endeavors through the end of 2021, when his contract expires, Disney said when announcing the change.

"If it goes off the rails over the next two years, will Iger go away?" Mr. Crist asks. "Probably not."

--Lynn Cook and Inti Pacheco contributed to this article.

Write to Chip Cutter at chip.cutter@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC. -15.98% 17.46 Delayed Quote.-39.42%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -4.42% 25766.64 Delayed Quote.-5.11%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.93% 51.34 Delayed Quote.-16.85%
MASTERCARD -4.10% 285.82 Delayed Quote.1.44%
NASDAQ 100 -4.93% 8436.666084 Delayed Quote.1.17%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.61% 8566.479823 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
NIKE, INC. -3.75% 88.55 Delayed Quote.-8.30%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY -2.25% 122.67 Delayed Quote.-14.06%
S&P 500 -4.42% 2978.76 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. -2.98% 13.99 Delayed Quote.-33.24%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -4.31% 118.04 Delayed Quote.-11.37%
WEDGE HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -3.67% 105 End-of-day quote.-4.55%
WTI -4.32% 46.31 Delayed Quote.-16.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Robert Iger
 
05:02pROBERT IGER : Executive Chairman
DJ
02/25ROBERT IGER : Walt Disney's Iger steps down as CEO, parks head Chapek to take reins
RE
02/04ROBERT IGER : Disney Reports More Than 26 Million Subscribers to New Streaming Service -- Update
DJ
01/17ROBERT IGER : Disney CEO Robert Iger's Fiscal Year 2019 Total Pay $47.5 Million, Down From $65.6 Million in Fiscal Year 2018
DJ
2019ROBERT IGER : Disney Chief Robert Iger Defends Marvel Movies Against Hollywood Critics
DJ
2019ROBERT IGER : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019ROBERT IGER : Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger Resigns from Apple's Board
DJ
2019ROBERT IGER : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019ROBERT IGER : Disney Heiress Criticizes CEO Robert Iger's Compensation
DJ
2019ROBERT IGER : Disney Reduces Iger's Pay In Fox Deal -- WSJ
DJ
2019ROBERT IGER : Disney Cuts Compensation for Robert Iger in Fox Deal
DJ
2019ROBERT IGER : Disney CEO Iger Compensation Value Rose to $65.6 Million on Stock Awards
DJ
2018ROBERT IGER : Disney Raises the Bar Iger Has to Clear to Win Bonus -- 3rd Update
DJ
2018ROBERT IGER : Disney Raises the Bar Iger Has to Clear to Win Bonus
DJ
2018ROBERT IGER : Inside the Disney Deal Playbook -- WSJ
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
RE
02/20JAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
RE
02/25RICHARD BRANSON : In first public results, Branson's Virgin Galactic posts $73 million quarterly loss
RE
02/25MARC BENIOFF : Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block steps down, Marc Benioff to be sole chief
RE
02/25ROBERT IGER : Walt Disney's Iger steps down as CEO, parks head Chapek to take reins
RE
02/21WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Apple -- WSJ
DJ
02/22WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Underperforms the Most Since 2009--2nd Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-louis Chaussade Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Jacques Gounon Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Urs Rohner Remo Ruffini Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group