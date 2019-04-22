Log in
Robert Iger

Birthday : 02/10/1951
Public asset : 140,154,772 USD
Linked companies : Apple Inc. - Walt Disney Co
Biography : Robert A. Iger is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 7 different companies and presently h

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

04/22/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
PG&E Shuffles Board to End Investor Challenge

PG&E Corp. on Monday settled a dispute with an activist investor by restructuring its board to include another director with utility experience, and adding a safety specialist to advise its chief executive. 

 
Tesla's Elon Musk Promises Robot Taxis by Next Year

Chief Executive Elon Musk envisions owners of Tesla vehicles pushing a button on a smartphone app to put their vehicles into commercial service and pick up riders on the company's network. 

 
Elizabeth Holmes Gets Delay in Trial-Date Decision

Lawyers for the Theranos founder fought off efforts by the U.S. government to set a trial date as the two sides argued over the enormity of evidence involved in the case. 

 
Facebook Hires Top State Department Lawyer and Bill Gates's Former PR Chief

Facebook is bringing on a new top lawyer and a communications boss to handle the mounting regulatory and public-relations crises facing the social-media giant. 

 
Whirlpool Profit Rises, Helped by Higher Prices, Cutting Costs

Price increases and efforts to reduce operating costs helped Whirlpool lift profits in the latest quarter, despite weaker demand in some markets. 

 
Disney Heiress Criticizes CEO Robert Iger's Pay

Abigail Disney, granddaughter of company co-founder Roy O. Disney, said Robert Iger's $65 million pay package is an example of the bulk of corporate profits going to the wrong employees. 

 
As Uber Nears Debut, NYSE Plans IPO Test

The New York Stock Exchange will give trading firms an opportunity to test systems as it gears up for the blockbuster debut of ride-hailing service Uber Technologies as soon as next month. 

 
Beyond Meat Sets IPO Terms, Seeking Valuation Up to $1.2 Billion

Beyond Meat has set terms of its IPO that could raise roughly $184 million at the high end of its estimated price range, as the plant-based meat substitute startup moves closer to its planned Wall Street debut. 

 
Poseida Therapeutics Puts IPO Plans Aside, Raises $142 Million

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. said it has raised a $142 million venture round to develop treatments for cancer and orphan genetic diseases, putting aside its intention to go public. 

 
Emerge Energy Strikes Debt Restructuring Settlement

Emerge Energy Services LP reached a potential restructuring deal to turn creditors into owners, either with or without filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Paul Achleitner Anil Ambani Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Axel Dumas Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Christoph Franz Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Robert Peugeot Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Charles Schwab Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
