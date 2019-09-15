United Auto Workers Calls for Strike at GM's U.S. Factories

The United Auto Workers has called for a strike at General Motors' U.S. factories, its first major work stoppage in more than a decade. Union leadership is instructing roughly 46,000 factory workers to walk off the job or stay home until further notice.

Global Cloud Xchange Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Global Cloud Xchange filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday after reaching a deal with lenders that will erase $150 million in debt and hands control of the telecommunications company to its senior bondholders.

As Gucci Tripped on Social Media, Sales Fell

The fashion brand soared as it forged connections with hip-hop artists and streetwear influencers on Instagram and other platforms, but the momentum reversed when Gucci brought out a sweater likened to blackface.

No One Wants to Hire the Fired Wells Fargo Branch Staffers

Wells Fargo fired thousands of branch employees as it tried to deal with millions of potentially fake accounts-and now many of those former workers say they are effectively blacklisted from the banking industry.

Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger Resigns From Apple's Board

Walt Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger resigned from Apple's board, severing a yearslong connection between the two companies as they prepare to launch competing video-streaming services.

Kamala Harris Assails DOJ's Probe of Car Makers

California Sen. Kamala Harris asked the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate why the department opened an antitrust probe of four car companies who struck a deal with California on vehicle-emissions standards.

MoviePass to Halt as Parent Explores Possible Sale

MoviePass parent Helios & Matheson plans to "explore all strategic and financial alternatives," including a sale or reorganization, and said MoviePass would stop service, effective Saturday.

E-Cigarette Maker NJOY Changes Funding Plan After Vaping Ban

E-cigarette maker NJOY Holdings has changed plans for its funding round after the Trump administration announced a plan to pull most vaping products from the market, said people familiar with the matter.

Cloudflare Jumps 20% in Market Debut

Shares of Cloudflare surged 20% in its first day of trading, following a streak of technology upstarts' IPOs to meet investors' growing appetite for enterprise information-technology companies.

Traffic Ahead for Auto Lenders

Auto lenders have enjoyed driving on an open road for a while. It is about to get more congested.