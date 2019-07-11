Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Robert Noel

Age : 54
Public asset : 4,607,586 USD
Linked companies : Land Securities Group plc
Biography : Robert Montague Noel is President & Director at The British Property Federation. Mr. Noel is also Ch

Land Securities CEO Robert Noel to retire next year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 02:42am EDT

(Reuters) - Property developer Land Securities Group said on Thursday its Chief Executive Officer Robert Noel told the company that he has decided to retire in 2020.

Noel joined the FTSE 100 company as managing director of its London portfolio in 2010 and became the CEO in 2012. He previously held roles at peer Great Portland Estates Plc.

His departure comes when the company that owns and manages the Piccadilly Lights, and retail destinations in high-end locations such as Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds is facing a tough retail environment.

Land Securities in May reported a bigger annual loss due to a steep decline in the value of its assets, as a string of collapses on Britain's high street led to higher vacancies.

The company, which manages the Bluewater shopping centre in southeast England, said Noel will continue in his role until his successor is appointed and the board has started a formal search process.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC -0.57% 699.4 Delayed Quote.6.72%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC -0.60% 832.8 Delayed Quote.4.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Robert Noel
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/05JEFF BEZOS : Amazon founder Bezos' divorce final with $38 billion settlement - report
RE
07/09RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public - source
RE
07/10RICHARD BRANSON : Branson's Virgin Orbit moves closer to commercial satellite launch
RE
07/10PATRICK THOMAS : Altaire Recalls Certain Products from CVS
DJ
07/09STÉPHANE RICHARD : Orange CEO Richard secures his position after acquittal
RE
07/05OLA ROLLÉN : Norwegian prosecutor won't appeal verdict on Hexagon's Rollen, making his acquittal final
RE
07/09PATRICK THOMAS : Small Business Optimism Falls in June
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Nelson Peltz Philippe Petitcolin Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Georg Schaeffler Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About