Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Reveal Board of New Combined Entity

By Joshua Kirby



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot SA on Tuesday announced the composition of the board of directors of Stellantis, the new company formed from a merger between the two auto makers.

Stellantis's board of directors will have 11 members, with a majority of the non-executive directors being independent, the companies said in a joint statement. Italian-American auto maker Fiat Chrysler has nominated five members, including its Chairman John Elkann, who will also be chairman of the new board.

French auto maker Peugeot has also nominated five members, including its Chairman Robert Peugeot as vice chairman. Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares will also sit as a member.

The planned merger is set to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021, the companies said.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@dowjones.com