Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Robert Walters

Age : 55
Public asset : 8,010,000 USD
Linked companies : Rocket Companies, Inc.
Biography : Presently, Robert D. Walters holds the position of President & Chief Operating Officer of Rocket Cos

Robert Walters' annual profit plummets as pandemic wallops hiring globally

03/02/2021 | 02:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Robert Walters Plc said on Tuesday its annual profit slumped 75%, hit by dismal job hiring globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the British recruiter did see signs of recovery in the labour market in the last few months of 2020.

"With new or extended lockdowns still occurring across much of the world, market conditions remain challenging and visibility is limited," Robert Walters, chief executive officer of the eponymous company said.

Recruiters around the world have struggled with a sharp drop in fees that led some of them to downsize their workforce, while the global health crisis prompted most sectors to freeze hiring.

Trading in early 2021 was in line with market expectations, the company said, adding that it saw some signs of hiring improvement in Asia Pacific, its largest business.

The company, which operates in more than 30 countries, said pretax profit came in at 12.1 million pounds ($16.79 million) for the full year ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 47.4 mln pounds last year.

Analysts on an average had expected profit to be roughly 18 million pounds, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.7206 pounds)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Latest news about Robert Walters
 
02:54aROBERT WALTERS : Robert Walters' annual profit plummets as pandemic wallops hiring globally
RE
02:43aJACK MA : Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny
RE
03/01FLETCHER PREVIN : IBM Names Research Veteran as CIO
DJ
03/01ERIC YUAN : Zoom Foresees Robust Growth Even as Pandemic Pressures Ease -- Update
DJ
03/01EMMANUEL FABER : Danone's Faber to give up CEO role after investor pressure
RE
03/01STEPHEN SCHWARZMAN : Blackstone CEO Schwarzman took home $610.5 million in 2020
RE
03/01BILL GATES : Bill Gates urges need to reduce 'green premium' in energy transition
RE
03/01MARK NELSON : Beyond Meat CFO Mark Nelson to retire
RE
03/01JAN DU PLESSIS : BT Group Chairman Jan Du Plessis to Retire This Year
DJ
02/28CARL ICAHN : Herbalife to Name Three New Directors as Icahn Era Ends
DJ
02/27WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results
RE
02/27WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sees Profit Rise 23%--2nd Update
DJ
02/27WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sees Profit Rise 23%--Update
DJ
02/27WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sees Profit Rise 23%
DJ
02/27DAVID VINIAR : Where Nextdoor's CEO Looks for Neighborly Advice
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
RE
02/27WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sees Profit Rise 23%--2nd Update
DJ
02/27WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results
RE
02/24CARL ICAHN : Under eye of Icahn, Bausch Health gives activist investor two board seats
RE
03/01MARK NELSON : Beyond Meat CFO Mark Nelson to retire
RE
02/23MICHAEL KLEIN : Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns
RE
02/24MARC ROWAN : Apollo's Rowan says accepted CEO role 'for the opportunity'
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Amanda Blanc Vincent Bolloré Alexandre Bompard Martin Bouygues Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Bertrand Camus Jack Dorsey Axel Dumas Charles Edelstenne Emmanuel Faber Guillaume Faury Henrik Fisker Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Pietro Gorlier Philip Green Luigi Gubitosi Yves Guillemot Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Jan Jenisch Michael Klein Hariolf Kottmann Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Nicolas Namias David Nicol Yves Perrier Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Gilles Schnepp Christian Sewing Feike Sijbesma Arne Sorenson Osamu Suzuki Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau David Wichmann Pierre-andré De Chalendar Ranieri De Marchis Jan Du Plessis
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ