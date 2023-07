(Reuters) - Recruiter Robert Walters Plc said on Wednesday David Bower will replace Alan Bannatyne as its next chief financial officer.

Bower, who was previously CFO at home improvement firm Homeserve Plc, will join the British recruiter and board on Sept. 4 as incumbent CFO has decided to retire, Robert Walters said.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)