FTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower on US Rate Rise Jitters

0744 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open lower after U.S. equities fell overnight as remarks from Federal Reserve officials and higher-than-expected U.S. producer prices data fuelled expectations for further U.S. interest rate rises. IG futures data show the FTSE 100 opening down 22 points. Data on Thursday showed the U.S. producer price index rose 0.7% on month in January after a 0.2% fall in December and versus the 0.4% rise expected by analysts in a WSJ survey. Fed officials Loretta Mester and James Bullard said Thursday the Fed should have raised rates more than it did at its last meeting. Meanwhile, data on Friday showed U.K. retail sales rose 0.5% on month in January, against a forecast 0.2% increase. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Smith & Nephew Appoints Rupert Soames Chair Designate; Roberto Quarta to Retire

Smith & Nephew PLC said Friday that Rupert Soames has been appointed chairman effective Sept. 15, replacing Roberto Quarta, who is retiring this year.

Segro Swung to 2022 Pretax Loss on Valuations Although Adjusted Profit Rose

Segro PLC said Friday that it swung to a pretax loss in 2022 on an unrealized valuation deficit in the portfolio, though adjusted pretax profit and revenue rose.

NatWest Launches GBP800 Mln Buyback After 4Q Pretax Profit Beat Views

NatWest Group PLC on Friday posted a rise in pretax profit for the fourth quarter of 2022, which came in slightly ahead of market views, and said it intends to start a share buyback program of up to 800 million pounds ($959 million) in the first half of 2023.

Pod Point 2022 Pretax Loss Widened on Higher Costs; Revenue Rose

Pod Point Group Holdings PLC said Friday that revenue for 2022 rose but that its pretax loss widened as costs increased.

Purplebricks Group Hangs Up 'For Sale' Sign; Cuts FY 2023 Guidance

Purplebricks Group PLC on Friday launched a strategic review of the business which could lead to a sale of the company or some or all of its business and assets.

