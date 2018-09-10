Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Robin Li

Birthday : 10/17/1968
Place of birth : Yangquan - China
Biography : Robin Li was born in the north-eastern of China, from working class family; he is the fourth of...

Spotlight on Alibaba CEO Zhang as Jack Ma starts retirement countdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 11:45am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Alibaba Founder and Chairman Jack Ma talks to CEO Daniel Zhang at NYSE Bell Ringing ceremony during Alibaba Group's 11.11 Global shopping festival in Beijing

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Unlike his charismatic boss, Jack Ma, Alibaba chief executive Daniel Zhang isn't usually one to grab the limelight, let alone make kung fu movies with superstars or dance in public.

Little is known outside the company about Zhang, a soft-spoken accountant who goes under the epithet "Xiaoyaozi" at work - the name of a character from a Chinese martial arts novel literally meaning the "free and unfettered one."

But he will have to step out from the shadows after Ma said he would leave his role as chairman in September 2019, handing Zhang the reins of his $420 billion tech giant.

"We don't know much about (Zhang) even though he's been CEO for a while, because he's by nature a very low-key person, low profile. He's happy to not be in the limelight," said Duncan Clark, managing director at Beijing tech advisory BDA and author of "Alibaba: The House that Jack Built".

The handover of power, the first such transition for any of China's major tech firms, will see Zhang, 46, elevated to the top of a sprawling empire that spans e-commerce, payments, fast food delivery and brick-and-mortar retail.

Zhang, who leads Alibaba's investor calls with polish stemming from his years at global auditors Arthur Andersen and PricewaterhouseCoopers, has been CEO since 2015.

His fingerprints are on some of the company's most successful moves: he was a key architect of Alibaba's "Singles Day," the Nov. 11 event that has become the world's largest online shopping festival.

The company has added around $200 billion to its market value since he became CEO, and has now posted nine straight quarters of revenue growth above 50 percent while investing in food delivery and offline retail, and pushing into Southeast Asia.

Crucially, Zhang oversaw the growth of retail platform Tmall, which has grown to be one of the company's most significant revenue drivers, squaring off against major Chinese e-commerce rival JD.com Inc.

But he also inherits some challenges. Despite soaring sales, Alibaba's profit margins have been squeezed by rising competition and heavy investment to fend off rivals. The company's shares are down more than 10 percent this year after peaking in June.

A global trade war is also hampering Alibaba's ambitions for international expansion, including into the United States.

WEEKLY COMMUTE

Zhang, who joined Alibaba in 2007, sees Alibaba as an integrated ecosystem that lures consumers with movies, live-streamed sports, fast food deliveries and news.

"Alibaba today is more like all-in-one," he told investors and analysts on a call discussing the company's quarterly earnings in August.

Zhang, who is from Shanghai, said in an interview with local business publication Yicai last year that he returned to the city once a week from Alibaba's Hangzhou headquarters to recharge and spend time with his wife.

He added that he had not bought a house in Hangzhou because he didn't have time. To relax, he enjoys watching soccer and basketball.

Zhang - like Ma - has worked hard to promote the company since its 2014 listing, making appearances at the World Economic Forum in Davos and other global events.

But he doesn't have the same star power that founders in China's large tech companies hold, including Jack Ma, Baidu Inc's Robin Li and Tencent Holdings Ltd's Pony Ma.

Those three frequently headline tech conferences and even government events together. Ma even did a Michael Jackson-themed dance routine at an Alibaba anniversary event last year, complete with a costume.

Zhang and his team, although working under the radar, "are ready" to take over, Ma said in a letter to staff and shareholders.

Ma described Zhang as having "superb talent, business acumen and determined leadership."

"His analytical mind is unparalleled, he holds dear our mission and vision, he embraces responsibility with passion, and he has the guts to innovate and test creative business models," Ma wrote.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell in Beijing, Adam Jourdan and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Cate Cadell and Adam Jourdan

Stocks treated in this article : Baidu, Tencent Holdings Ltd, JD.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU 0.46% 216.04 Delayed Quote.-7.76%
JD.COM -1.10% 26.95 Delayed Quote.-34.93%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.70% 316.8 End-of-day quote.-22.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Robin Li
 
11:45aROBIN LI : Spotlight on Alibaba CEO Zhang as Jack Ma starts retirement countdown
RE
08/01ROBIN LI : China's Baidu Credits Artificial Intelligence for Robust Ad Sales
DJ
07/25ROBIN LI : Daimler and China's Baidu deepen automated driving alliance
RE
05/19ROBIN LI : Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive stepping down
RE
03/29ROBIN LI : IQiyi, Baidu's Netflix of China, Falls in U.S. Market Debut -- Update
DJ
03/01ROBIN LI : China issues first licences to road test driverless vehicles
RE
02/28ROBIN LI : Baidu Emphasizes Artificial Intelligence as It Files for Video Unit's IPO
DJ
02/14ROBIN LI : Baidu earnings beat forecasts, eyes U.S. listing for video unit iQiyi
RE
2017ROBIN LI : Baidu to Sell Food-Delivery Unit -- WSJ
DJ
2017ROBIN LI : Baidu Is Selling Takeout Delivery Business to Alibaba-Backed Ele.me
DJ
2017ROBIN LI : China's Baidu being probed after CEO tests driverless car on public roads
RE
2017ROBIN LI : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017ROBIN LI : Baidu Whiz Must Outsmart Google at Artificial Intelligence -- WSJ
DJ
2017ROBIN LI : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2016ROBIN LI : Baidu Plans $1 Billion IPO for Video-Streaming Site iQiyi.com
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
09/05RICHARD LI : police
RE
09/04SHERYL SANDBERG : Sheryl Sandberg Leans Into a Gale of Bad News at Facebook
DJ
09/04JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/06GILBERTO BENETTON : Atlantia-Abertis deal will proceed - Gilberto Benetton to paper
RE
09/03MARTIN SORRELL : Ad giant WPP names Read as CEO for post-Sorrell era
RE
09/04SHERYL SANDBERG : Sheryl Sandberg Leans Into a Gale of Bad News at -2-
DJ
09/05JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos gives $10 million to bipartisan campaign fund
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jeff Bezos Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Jack Dorsey John Edwards David Einhorn Carlos Ghosn James Gorman Stefan Heidenreich David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Indra Nooyi James Packer John Paulson François-henri Pinault Georges Plassat Roberto Quarta Thomas Rabe Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Carlos Slim Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam An Wang Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.