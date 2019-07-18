Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Ross McEwan

Age : 61
Public asset : 6,602,140 USD
Biography : Ross Maxwell McEwan is an of New Zealand businessperson who has been the head of 10 different compan

Australia's NAB turns to RBS turnaround man Ross McEwan as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 09:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of National Australia Bank is displayed outside the firm's headquarters in central Sydney

SYDNEY/BENGALURU (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd hired the man credited with turning around Royal Bank of Scotland as its new chief executive, following the abrupt departure of its leaders earlier in the year in the fallout of a misconduct inquiry.

New Zealand national Ross McEwan, 62, who has also held senior roles at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, joins NAB as the No. 4 bank and its peers fight to win back customer trust after damaging findings at the Royal Commission inquiry into the financial sector.

Although the inquiry lambasted the whole industry for rampant fee-gouging and overly aggressive sales tactics, NAB was the worst hit of the so-called "Big Four" lenders, losing its CEO and chairman over accusations they had failed to accept responsibility for wrongdoing at the company.

"It's going to be a tough job," said banking analyst at Morningstar, David Ellis. "He's facing a very hostile environment and a soft economy."

NAB shares were 2% higher on Friday morning, following the announcement, while the broader financial sector <.AXFJ> was up 0.75%.

The hire presents NAB shareholders with a fresh face - but with experience in the local market - to lead the company through a period of strategic and political rebuilding, in contrast to early speculation that the company had pegged an internal candidate for the job.

When McEwan quit RBS Royal in April, that company's chairman Howard Davies said McEwan had led the bank through "one of the biggest UK corporate turnarounds in history".

McEwan said at the time his "only regret" at RBS was falling short on targets to improve customer service, something expected to be a major point of focus at NAB.

On Friday, he said in a statement, "it is a privilege to return to Australia and lead NAB at a crucial time for the bank, its customers, employees, shareholders and the broader community."

McEwan quit RBS with a year's notice. NAB said he would start by April 2020.

The appointment means NAB's interim CEO Philip Chronican will become its new chairman, as previously disclosed.

"NAB, for 20 years or so, has been underperforming," said Morningstar's Ellis.

"He's got a lot of work to do to bring NAB up to its peers".

(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by G Crosse and Christopher Cushing)

By Paulina Duran and Ambar Warrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.07% 81.38 End-of-day quote.12.34%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. -0.07% 26.92 End-of-day quote.11.92%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 0.74% 230.7 Delayed Quote.6.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Ross McEwan
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/17BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
RE
07/15PATRICK THOMAS : Prologis to Buy Warehouse Owner Industrial Property Trust -- Update
DJ
01:15aPATRICK THOMAS : Arabesque S-Ray Gets $20 Million Co-Investment
DJ
07/16PETER THIEL : Trump Signals Scrutiny of Google's Ties With China After Thiel Comments
DJ
07/15BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH pairs with Stella McCartney, igniting fashion rivalries
RE
07/17ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:34aMASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan lacks investment opportunities, is AI 'developing country'
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Nelson Peltz Philippe Petitcolin Hasso Plattner Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About