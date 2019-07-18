Log in
Ross McEwan

Age : 61
Public asset : 6,602,140 USD
Biography : Ross Maxwell McEwan is an of New Zealand businessperson who has been the head of 10 different compan

National Australia Bank Names RBS Chief McEwan as Next CEO

07/18/2019 | 04:52pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--National Australia Bank said Friday it has appointed Ross McEwan, the New Zealand-born chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as its CEO and managing director.

Mr. McEwan, who announced his resignation from the U.K. bank in April, will take over at the big Australian bank no later than April after fulfilling his obligations to RBS.

NAB said its chairman-elect, Philip Chronican, will transition from the role of interim CEO to the chairman position in mid-November, succeeding Ken Henry. Mr. Chronican became acting CEO in March with the resignation of Andrew Thorburn after four and a half years as CEO.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. 2.19% 27.51 End-of-day quote.11.84%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 0.09% 230.7 Delayed Quote.6.46%
