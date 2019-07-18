Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Ross McEwan

Age : 61
Public asset : 6,602,140 USD
Biography : Ross Maxwell McEwan is an of New Zealand businessperson who has been the head of 10 different compan

National Australia Bank names former RBS head McEwan as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 07:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of National Australia Bank is displayed outside the firm's headquarters in central Sydney

(Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) named Ross McEwan as its new chief executive officer, after his predecessor quit earlier in the year following criticism from a powerful inquiry into the country's financial sector.

McEwan, an industry veteran who has also served with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, joins at a time when NAB and its peers are struggling to regain customer trust after the damaging findings of the inquiry, or Royal Commission.

His appointment also shows that Australia's fourth-largest lender is seeking a fresh face, in contrast to widespread speculation that had pegged an internal hire for the job.

"Ross is an ideal appointment. He has experience running a large problematic bank and excellent experience in Australia and New Zealand. On top of that, he's very capable," said Brett Le Mesurier, banking analyst at Shaw and Partners.

McEwan resigned as CEO of Royal Bank of Scotland in April this year, and in a statement on Friday, NAB said he will join the Australian lender no later than April 2020.

He noted his "only regret" at RBS was falling short on targets to improve customer service, something expected to be a major point of focus at NAB.

The Royal Commission cost NAB its former CEO Andrew Thorburn and former Chairman Ken Henry in February after they were singled out for their apparent unwillingness to accept responsibility for misconduct by the lender. Both men denied that was the case.

NAB had later named interim CEO Philip Chronican as its new chairman. On Friday, the bank said Chronican would transition to the role by mid-November.

Prior to joining RBS, McEwan had also served as group executive for retail banking services with Commonwealth Bank of Australia for five years.

"It is a privilege to return to Australia and lead NAB at a crucial time for the bank, its customers, employees, shareholders and the broader community," McEwan said.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Paulina Duran; Editing by G Crosse and Christopher Cushing)

By Ambar Warrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.07% 81.38 End-of-day quote.12.34%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. -0.07% 26.92 End-of-day quote.11.92%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 0.74% 230.7 Delayed Quote.5.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Ross McEwan
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/17BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
RE
07/15PATRICK THOMAS : Prologis to Buy Warehouse Owner Industrial Property Trust -- Update
DJ
01:15aPATRICK THOMAS : Arabesque S-Ray Gets $20 Million Co-Investment
DJ
07/16PETER THIEL : Trump Signals Scrutiny of Google's Ties With China After Thiel Comments
DJ
07/15BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH pairs with Stella McCartney, igniting fashion rivalries
RE
07/17ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:34aMASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan lacks investment opportunities, is AI 'developing country'
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Nelson Peltz Philippe Petitcolin Hasso Plattner Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About