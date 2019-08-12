Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Ross McEwan

Age : 61
Public asset : 6,602,140 USD
Biography : Ross Maxwell McEwan is an of New Zealand businessperson who has been the head of 10 different compan

RBS to Appoint Alison Rose as CEO, Succeeding Ross McEwan -Sky

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 06:57am EDT

--Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.LN) has picked Alison Rose to be its next chief executive and replace Ross McEwan, Sky News reports, citing sources.

--According to Sky News, Ms. Rose will be named as Mr. McEwan's successor in the coming weeks.

--RBS was approached for comment. The bank said: "The process to appoint Ross McEwan's successor is ongoing. Our next CEO will be confirmed in due course, once an appointment has been made."

Full story: https://bit.ly/2HczJev

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP -1.76% 201 Delayed Quote.-5.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Ross McEwan
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/08WARREN BUFFETT : Kraft Heinz withdraws outlook after dismal results
RE
08/06JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8 billion last week
RE
08/07WARREN BUFFETT : Hedge fund investor Tarrant, who bet with Warren Buffett, dies
RE
10:50aSUMNER REDSTONE : sources
RE
08/05WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
RE
08/08STANLEY HO : Crown Resorts Shares Fall on Inquiry Into Stake Sale to Hong Kong Group
DJ
03:12aMARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 Capital buys influencer agency IMA
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco Philip Green Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn R. Johnson Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group