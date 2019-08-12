RBS to Appoint Alison Rose as CEO, Succeeding Ross McEwan -Sky

--Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.LN) has picked Alison Rose to be its next chief executive and replace Ross McEwan, Sky News reports, citing sources.

--According to Sky News, Ms. Rose will be named as Mr. McEwan's successor in the coming weeks.

--RBS was approached for comment. The bank said: "The process to appoint Ross McEwan's successor is ongoing. Our next CEO will be confirmed in due course, once an appointment has been made."

