Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Rupert Murdoch

Birthday : 03/11/1931
Place of birth : Melbourne - Australia
Linked companies : Fox Corporation - News Corporation
Biography : Keith Rupert Murdoch is a businessperson who founded TFCF Corp. and who has been the head of 11...

Dominion Voting Systems says Fox knew vote-rigging claims it broadcast were 'total bs'- court filing

02/16/2023 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Fox News channel sign is seen at the News Corporation building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York

(Reuters) - Fox knew that debunked theories about vote-rigging claims it broadcast were "total bs," according to election technology company Dominion Voting Systems in a filing made public in Delaware Superior Court Thursday, part of its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the media giant.

"From the top down, Fox knew 'the dominion stuff' was 'total bs,'" Dominion wrote in its filing. "Yet despite knowing the truth--or at minimum, recklessly disregarding that truth--Fox spread and endorsed these 'outlandish voter fraud claims' about Dominion even as it internally recognized the lies as 'crazy,' 'absurd,' and 'shockingly reckless.'"

Dominion sued Fox News Networks in March 2021, alleging that the cable TV network amplified false claims that Dominion machines were used to rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election against Republican Donald Trump and in favor of his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who won the election.

Fox has argued that it had a right to report on election-fraud allegations made by Trump and his lawyers, and that Dominion's lawsuit would stifle freedom of the press.

"The core of this case remains about freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution and protected by New York Times v. Sullivan," a Fox spokesperson said in a statement.

Dominion filed suit against parent company Fox Corp in November 2021; the case was consolidated in December.

As part of discovery, Dominion has sought communications from Fox Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch, his son, Fox Corp Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch, and Fox News personnel as it seeks to prove that the network either knew the statements it aired were false or recklessly disregarded their accuracy. That is the standard of "actual malice" that public figures must prove to prevail in defamation cases.

"The heart of this is really going to be whether there was false information put on the air, and whether they knew it was false or whether they were reckless in putting it on the air," said Roy Gutterman, director of the Newhouse School's Tully Center for Free Speech at Syracuse University.

Dominion alleged in its lawsuit that Fox amplified the false theories to boost its ratings and stay abreast of hard-right competitors including One America News Network, which Dominion is also suing. The complaint cited instances in which Trump allies like Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell appeared on Fox News and falsely claimed Dominion software may have manipulated vote counts in favor of Biden.

Thursday's filing reflects the outcome of months of discovery from both sides. Dominion in January questioned Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch under oath, the most high-profile figure to face questioning in the case.

Earlier on Thursday, Fox filed a counterclaim in Delaware Superior Court, alleging that Dominion has no evidence to support its "staggering" damages claim.

A five-week trial in the case is scheduled to begin on April 17.

(Reporting by Helen Coster.; editing by Diane Craft)

By Helen Coster and Jack Queen


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOX CORPORATION -1.05% 36.73 Delayed Quote.17.75%
NEWS CORPORATION -2.30% 18.7 Delayed Quote.5.16%
Most Read News
 
02/10North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
02/10Ackman's Pershing Square reaps $2.7 billion from rate trade but down 9% in 2022 -letter
RE
02/13Soros Fund adds First Horizon, Horizon Therapeutics and bond ETF
RE
02/14Musk donated around $1.95 billion in Tesla shares last year
RE
02/14French tycoon Niel hikes stake in Millicom to 19.6%
RE
02/15Facebook owner Meta increases Zuckerberg's security allowance by $4 million
RE
02/14Vodafone rises after Liberty Global stake boosts M&A hopes
RE
Latest news about Rupert Murdoch
 
05:52pDominion Voting Systems says Fox knew vote-rigging claims it broadcast were 'total bs'- court filing
RE
04:27pFox claims Dominion cannot prove $1.6 billion damages in defamation case
RE
02/10Fox says its 'Soul' network to air Biden Super Bowl interview
RE
02/09News Corp plans job cuts, misses estimates for earnings
RE
02/09British press regulator to investigate Clarkson column on Meghan
RE
02/08Fox Corp boosts buyback by $3 billion as World Cup powers earnings
RE
02/01Musk did not need Tesla board to review buyout tweets, directors testify
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 