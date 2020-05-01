Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Rupert Murdoch

Birthday : 03/11/1931
Place of birth : Melbourne - Australia
Linked companies : Fox Corporation - News Corporation
Biography : Founder of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., Keith Rupert Murdoch is a businessperson who has been at

Former CBS News president returns to News Corp to help Murdoch's UK operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 09:15pm EDT

David Rhodes, the former president of CBS News who started his career at Fox News, is returning to Rupert Murdoch's News Corp to help the company's News UK operations in the video business, a source familiar with the matter said.

Rhodes left CBS News last year.

The source confirmed a report in the New York Times, which said that Rhodes' return stoked speculation he could play a role at Fox News.

Rhodes's current role is unrelated to Fox News, the source said.

News UK includes the Times of London, The Sunday Times, The Sun newspapers, and Virgin Radio, talkSPORT and talkRADIO, which include video offerings on YouTube. The company is expected to launch Times Radio this summer.

The company declined to comment.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEWS CORPORATION -4.39% 9.475 Delayed Quote.-32.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Rupert Murdoch
 
09:15pRUPERT MURDOCH : Former CBS News president returns to News Corp to help Murdoch's UK operations
RE
04/22RUPERT MURDOCH : Fox's Rupert, Lachlan Murdoch to forgo salary due to hit from coronavirus
RE
2019RUPERT MURDOCH : Fox Corp's Rupert Murdoch gets paid $42.2 million in 2019
RE
2019RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's Fox launches sports betting with FOX Bet
RE
2019RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's Fox Corp to buy fintech Credible Labs in $397 million deal
RE
2019RUPERT MURDOCH : Rupert Murdoch recovering after suffering from pneumonia - CNN
RE
2019RUPERT MURDOCH : Fox Corp. Names Paul Ryan To Board -- WSJ
DJ
2019RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's new Fox debuts on Nasdaq, names ex-Speaker Paul Ryan to board
RE
2019RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch seeks permission to merge Times and Sunday Times
RE
2018RUPERT MURDOCH : Senate Democrats Voice Concerns Over Bill Shine's Ties to Fox News
DJ
2018RUPERT MURDOCH : incorrect
RE
2018RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdochs' Pay Surges After 21st Century Fox's Deal With Disney
DJ
2018RUPERT MURDOCH : Rupert Murdoch's Fox to sell Sky stake to Comcast
RE
2018RUPERT MURDOCH : Fox Cable and Film Help Drive Results -- WSJ
DJ
2018RUPERT MURDOCH : 21st Century Fox's Profit Surges on Growth in Cable, Film Businesses
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
04/26HAROLD HAMM : a week of turmoil for crude, and more pain to come
RE
04/27WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett and Abel, but not Munger, to field questions at Berkshire annual meeting
RE
04/28ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk nears $750 million options payday ahead of results
RE
04/29ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk calling coronavirus lockdowns 'fascist' overshadows profitable quarter
RE
04/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg praises coronavirus lockdowns; Musk sees 'fascism'
RE
04/30TIM COOK : Apple sales inch higher despite coronavirus but CEO Tim Cook sees uncertain future
RE
05:45aWARREN BUFFETT : Coronavirus Canceled Warren Buffett's Shareholder Party. Omaha Is Suffering.
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Christian Klein Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Luka Mucic Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Miuccia Prada Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Carsten Spohr Randall Stephenson Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group