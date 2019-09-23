Log in
Rupert Murdoch

Birthday : 03/11/1931
Place of birth : Melbourne - Australia
Linked companies : Fox Corp - News Corp

Fox Corp's Rupert Murdoch gets paid $42.2 million in 2019

09/23/2019 | 06:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - US Open

(Reuters) - Fox Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch was paid $42.2 million in fiscal 2019, lower than last year, following the media company's sale of its film and TV assets to Walt Disney Co.

In a filing on Monday, Fox said Murdoch's compensation in 2018 was $49.2 million.

CEO Lachlan Murdoch's compensation for the year ending June 30, 2019 was $42.1 million compared with $50.7 million a year earlier.

Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch will earn $29.3 million and $23.6 million respectively, from next year onwards, excluding compensation related to the Twenty-First Century Fox deal. (https://bit.ly/2laTNpv)

The newly spun-off media company Fox Corp debuted on the Nasdaq earlier in March following the $71 billion sale of Twenty-First Century Fox's film and television assets to Walt Disney.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

