Business Leaders
Rupert Murdoch

Birthday : 03/11/1931
Place of birth : Melbourne - Australia
Linked companies : Fox Corporation - News Corporation
Biography : Keith Rupert Murdoch is a businessperson who founded TFCF Corp. and who has been at the helm of 11 d

James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board over editorial differences

07/31/2020 | 05:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: James Murdoch, the son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and his wife Kathryn Hufschmid arrive at St Bride's church for a service to celebrate the wedding between Rupert Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall which took place on Friday, i

James Murdoch has resigned from News Corp's board, citing disagreements over certain editorial content published by the company's media outlets, the news publisher disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday.

While tendering the resignation, Murdoch also cited differences over certain strategic decisions of the company.

The departure of the son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch would leave the News Corp board with 10 directors. (https://bit.ly/3k3kTc2)

The Wall Street Journal owner in May had posted a $1 billion quarterly loss due to a writedown in the value of its Australian pay TV unit and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its businesses.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Latest news about Rupert Murdoch
 
