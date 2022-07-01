Log in
Business Leaders
Rupert Murdoch

Birthday : 03/11/1931
Place of birth : Melbourne - Australia
Linked companies : Fox Corporation - News Corporation
Biography : Founder of TFCF Corp., Keith Rupert Murdoch is a businessperson who has been the head of 12 differen

Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch

07/01/2022 | 11:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: 91st Academy Awards  Vanity Fair  Beverly Hills

(Reuters) - Jerry Hall has officially filed for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch on Friday six years after the pair married.

The 65-year-old model and actress filed a petition in Superior Court of California, citing "irreconcilable differences" as legal grounds for divorce.

In her petition, she also sought unspecified spousal support from 91-year-old media mogul Murdoch and wants him to pay for her attorney's fees.

She said in the petition she is "unaware of the full nature and extent of all (Murdoch's) assets and debts, and will amend this petition when the information has been ascertained."

Hall's attorney, Ronald Brot, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

Murdoch and Hall married in a low-key ceremony in central London's Spencer House in March 2016. It was Murdoch's fourth marriage and Hall's second.

The Fox Corp chairman controls News Corp and Fox Corp through a Reno, Nevada-based family trust that holds roughly a 40% stake in voting shares of each company.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOX CORPORATION 2.83% 33.07 Delayed Quote.-10.38%
NEWS CORPORATION 1.09% 15.75 Delayed Quote.-29.40%
