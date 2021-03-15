Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Rupert Murdoch

Birthday : 03/11/1931
Place of birth : Melbourne - Australia
Linked companies : Fox Corporation - News Corporation
Biography : Keith Rupert Murdoch is a businessperson who founded TFCF Corp. and who has been the head of 11 diff

Murdoch's News Corp reaches three-year deal with Facebook in Australia

03/15/2021 | 06:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed Australia's flag in this illustration photo

(Reuters) - News Corp reached a three-year agreement with Facebook Inc in Australia, the Rupert Murdoch-controlled media company said on Monday, declaring victory in a battle over how news organizations are compensated by big tech.

Last month, Australia's parliament passed a law that requires Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc to pay media companies for content on their platforms, after robust negotiations in which Facebook blocked all news content in the 13th-largest economy.

The step taken by the Australian government has drawn global attention as countries including Canada and Britain consider similar steps to protect local news media.

"The agreement with Facebook is a landmark in transforming the terms of trade for journalism, and will have a material and meaningful impact on our Australian news businesses," News Corp Chief Executive Officer Robert Thomson said.

"This digital denouement has been more than a decade in the making."

News Corp in February struck a deal with Google to develop a subscription platform, share advertising revenue and develop video journalism by YouTube.

The Facebook agreement announced on Monday involves News Corp's The Australian national newspaper, and metropolitan papers such as The Daily Telegraph in New South Wales. Sky News Australia has also reached a new agreement with Facebook, News Corp said.

The deal, financial details of which were not disclosed, expands upon an agreement reached in October, 2019 in which Facebook paid News Corp's U.S. publications for access to additional stories to Facebook News.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEWS CORPORATION -0.38% 26.11 Delayed Quote.45.85%
Latest news about Rupert Murdoch
 
06:21pRUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's News Corp reaches three-year deal with Facebook in Australia
RE
06:20pELON MUSK : Tesla names Musk 'Technoking' in cryptic regulatory filing
RE
10:59aWILLIAM ACKMAN : Billionaire Ackman donates millions of Coupang shares to foundation, others
RE
10:22aEMMANUEL FABER : Danone board ousts boss Faber after activist pressure
RE
10:20aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire opposes shareholders' climate change, diversity proposals
RE
08:21aJING YANG : Beijing Asks Alibaba to Shed Its Media Assets
DJ
02:18aWEI LI : China's market regulator to launch new rules on online deals
RE
03/13ROSALIND BREWER : Starbucks's Mellody Hobson, the Only Black Chairwoman in S&P 500, Says 'Civil Rights 3.0' Is Brewing
DJ
03/12ELON MUSK : Tesla investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement
RE
03/12EMMANUEL FABER : Le Figaro
RE
03/12RICHARD BRANSON : Branson's Virgin Orbit hires bankers to go public through a SPAC - WSJ
RE
03/11JOHN ELKANN : Elkann
RE
03/11MIUCCIA PRADA : Prada's CEO sees 2021 sales growing to 2.9-3.1 billion euros
RE
03/11FRANK WITTER : Deutsche Bank Nominates Volkswagen CFO for Election to Supervisory Board
DJ
03/11JACK MA : China's JD.com cashes in on steady online demand, beats market expectations
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/12ELON MUSK : Tesla investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement
RE
10:22aEMMANUEL FABER : Danone board ousts boss Faber after activist pressure
RE
03/10WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's net worth reaches $100 billion
RE
10:20aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire opposes shareholders' climate change, diversity proposals
RE
06:20pELON MUSK : Tesla names Musk 'Technoking' in cryptic regulatory filing
RE
03/11JACK MA : China's JD.com cashes in on steady online demand, beats market expectations
RE
03/08ERIC YUAN : Zoom founder Eric Yuan transfers stock worth over $6 billion
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Amanda Blanc Vincent Bolloré Alexandre Bompard Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Laurence Debroux Jean-charles Decaux Jack Dorsey Axel Dumas Charles Edelstenne Emmanuel Faber Guillaume Faury Henrik Fisker Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Luigi Gubitosi Carl Icahn Jan Jenisch Michael Klein Arnaud Lagardère Wei Li Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma John Miller Francesco Milleri Aditya Mittal Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Miuccia Prada Stéphane Richard Gilles Schnepp Feike Sijbesma Erich Sixt Arne Sorenson Osamu Suzuki Carlos Tavares Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Jing Yang Eric Yuan Mark Zuckerberg Pierre-andré De Chalendar Jan Du Plessis
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ