Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Rupert Murdoch

Birthday : 03/11/1931
Place of birth : Melbourne - Australia
Biography : Keith Rupert Murdoch is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 11 different companies and pres

Murdoch's new Fox debuts on Nasdaq, names ex-Speaker Paul Ryan to board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 09:41am EDT
U.S. Republican House leaders speak after meeting with Trump at the White House in Washington

(Reuters) - Fox Corp debuted on the Nasdaq on Tuesday, marking a new phase for billionaire Rupert Murdoch's media business after the $71 billion sale of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film and television assets to Walt Disney Co.

The company also appointed former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Formula One Group Chase Carey and two others to its board. Carey was president and chief operating officer at Twenty-First Century Fox from 2009 to 2015.

The newly spun-off media company, which will house assets including Fox News Channel and Fox Broadcast Network, is expected to bring in around $10 billion in annual revenue.

Brokerage MoffettNathanson had started covering Fox with "buy" rating last week ahead of the debut, saying Fox Broadcasting Network and Fox News are "an unrivaled pair of must-have" content that will drive strong, industry-leading revenue growth for years.

Meanwhile, Disney's deal got the last approval from Mexico's telecoms regulator last week, subject to conditions including the sale of Fox Sports channels.

The U.S. Justice Department too has asked Disney, which owns cable sports network ESPN, to divest Fox's 22 networks that provide sports programming for regional and local markets.

Disney won a bidding war last year against cable company Comcast Corp to acquire Twenty-First Century's film and TV assets.

Share of the company was trading marginally down 0.9 percent at $41.29 on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Sayanti Chakraborty; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX -0.99% 51.02 Delayed Quote.6.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Rupert Murdoch
 
09:41aRUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's new Fox debuts on Nasdaq, names ex-Speaker Paul Ryan to board
RE
01/18RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch seeks permission to merge Times and Sunday Times
RE
2018RUPERT MURDOCH : Senate Democrats Voice Concerns Over Bill Shine's Ties to Fox News
DJ
2018RUPERT MURDOCH : incorrect
RE
2018RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdochs' Pay Surges After 21st Century Fox's Deal With Disney
DJ
2018RUPERT MURDOCH : Rupert Murdoch's Fox to sell Sky stake to Comcast
RE
2018RUPERT MURDOCH : Fox Cable and Film Help Drive Results -- WSJ
DJ
2018RUPERT MURDOCH : 21st Century Fox's Profit Surges on Growth in Cable, Film Businesses
DJ
2018RUPERT MURDOCH : Britain finally clears Murdoch's Fox to bid for Sky
RE
2018RUPERT MURDOCH : Fox shareholder urges Murdoch to give Comcast time to beat Disney bid
RE
2018RUPERT MURDOCH : Rocky Relations Divide Comcast, Fox -- WSJ
DJ
2018RUPERT MURDOCH : Media Titans' Rocky Relationship
DJ
2018RUPERT MURDOCH : Fox, Disney Reach Sweetened Merger Agreement -- 6th Update
DJ
2018RUPERT MURDOCH : Britain happy with Murdoch's Sky News guarantees
RE
2018RUPERT MURDOCH : Britain clears way for Murdoch to battle Comcast for Sky
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/18ELON MUSK : Elon Musk never sought approval for a single Tesla tweet, U.S. SEC tells judge
RE
03/13BENJAMIN DE ROTHSCHILD : Family plans to take Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild private
RE
03/15OLEG DERIPASKA : Russian metals tycoon Deripaska sues U.S. over sanctions
RE
07:57aROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler revs up as Peugeot points to merger potential
RE
03/15WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire says vice chairmen Jain, Abel each make $18 million
RE
03/13LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio wants to split powers with aide as EssilorLuxottica seeks CEO
RE
03/14PATRICK THOMAS : Oracle's Revenue Declines as It Struggles to Catch Up in Cloud Services -- Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.