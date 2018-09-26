Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Rupert Murdoch

Birthday : 03/11/1931
Place of birth : Melbourne - Australia
Biography : Keith Rupert Murdoch is a businessperson who has been the head of 10 different companies.

Rupert Murdoch's Fox to sell Sky stake to Comcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 11:55pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The NBC and Comcast logos are displayed on 30 Rockefeller Plaza in midtown Manhattan in New York

(Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc agreed to sell its 39 percent stake in Sky PLC to Comcast Corp, the companies said on Wednesday, a deal that completes the U.S. cable group's takeover and ends Rupert Murdoch's relationship with the UK-based satellite broadcaster.

Comcast outbid Fox in an auction to take control of pay-TV group Sky on Saturday, with a $40 billion offer price. That price includes Fox's 39 percent stake, which the offer valued at 11.63 billion pounds.

Walt Disney Co, which agreed to buy Fox in June for $71.3 billion, said it had given consent to Fox's decision. Disney shares rose 1.8 percent on the New York Stock Exchange to $115.87 in midday trade.

Fox's sale hands full control of the satellite TV company to Comcast Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts, giving the U.S. cable company a global footprint of 53 million customers.

It also allows Disney to focus its resources on building direct-to-consumer products such as the Disney-branded streaming video service that is expected to launch late next year, the company said.

"When we launched Sky in 1989 it was four channels produced from a prefab structure in an industrial park on the fringes of west London," Fox said in a statement. "We bet -- and almost lost -- the farm on launching a business that many didn't think was such a good idea."

Fox had previously agreed to sell the stake in Sky to Disney as part of Disney's acquisition of Fox.

The sale of the Sky stake and the divestiture of regional sports networks will reduce Disney’s $71.3 billion cost for the Fox acquisition by roughly $30 billion, a source with knowledge of the matter said. That implies the anticipated sale of the sports networks will yield about $15 billion.

Sky's Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said: "Nearly 30 years ago Rupert Murdoch took a risk to launch Sky and in the process changed the way we watch television forever.

"With 21CF announcing its intention to sell its shares to Comcast we close one chapter while simultaneously opening another."

(This story has been refiled to correct second paragraph to say $40 billion price includes Fox's stake.)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle in London and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Gregorio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SKY 0.26% 1730.5 Delayed Quote.70.55%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 1.02% 45.67 Delayed Quote.30.93%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 1.39% 115.21 Delayed Quote.5.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Rupert Murdoch
 
09/26RUPERT MURDOCH : Rupert Murdoch's Fox to sell Sky stake to Comcast
RE
08/09RUPERT MURDOCH : Fox Cable and Film Help Drive Results -- WSJ
DJ
08/08RUPERT MURDOCH : 21st Century Fox's Profit Surges on Growth in Cable, Film Businesses
DJ
07/12RUPERT MURDOCH : Britain finally clears Murdoch's Fox to bid for Sky
RE
06/28RUPERT MURDOCH : Fox shareholder urges Murdoch to give Comcast time to beat Disney bid
RE
06/22RUPERT MURDOCH : Rocky Relations Divide Comcast, Fox -- WSJ
DJ
06/21RUPERT MURDOCH : Media Titans' Rocky Relationship
DJ
06/20RUPERT MURDOCH : Fox, Disney Reach Sweetened Merger Agreement -- 6th Update
DJ
06/19RUPERT MURDOCH : Britain happy with Murdoch's Sky News guarantees
RE
06/05RUPERT MURDOCH : Britain clears way for Murdoch to battle Comcast for Sky
RE
05/24RUPERT MURDOCH : Comcast Readies Cash Bid For Fox Assets -- WSJ
DJ
05/23RUPERT MURDOCH : Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal -- 4th Update
DJ
05/17RUPERT MURDOCH : Fox Sets Leaders After Sale -- WSJ
DJ
05/16RUPERT MURDOCH : Lachlan Murdoch to replace brother James as Fox CEO after Disney deal
RE
05/15RUPERT MURDOCH : Comcast's all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
09/20JACK MA : Xinhua
RE
09/24JEAN-CHARLES NAOURI : Casino rejects merger approach that Carrefour denies making
RE
09/20NICANDRO DURANTE : British American Tobacco CEO Nicandro Durante to Retire
DJ
09/24MICHAEL DELL : sources
RE
09/21DAVID BONDERMAN : Frustrated Ryanair investors target chairman after year of strikes
RE
09/21MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary says reluctant to commit to five more years as CEO
RE
09/26DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler names R&D head as next CEO, Zetsche to become chairman
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Marc Benioff Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Nicandro Durante John Edwards Bill Gates James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Indra Nooyi Michael O'leary John Paulson Thomas Rabe Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Alain Weill Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.