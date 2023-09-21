Keith Rupert Murdoch is a businessperson who founded TFCF Corp. and who has been the head of 11 different companies. He occupies the position of Co-Chairman for Fox Corp., Executive Chairman for Fox News Network LLC (a subsidiary of Fox Corp.), Executive Co-Chairman at News Corp., Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Ruby Newco LLC (a subsidiary of News Corp.), Chairman at Sky Global Holdings, Inc. and Executive Chairman at FOX Business Network. Mr. Murdoch is also on the board of STAR Group Ltd. and The Partnership for New York City. Keith Rupert Murdoch previously occupied the position of Executive Co-Chairman at TFCF Corp., Executive Chairman of News Corp Australia Pty Ltd., Chairman at The DIRECTV Group, Inc., Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Fox Entertainment Group, Inc. and Chairman for Dow Jones & Co., Inc. He received an undergraduate degree and a graduate degree from Worcester College.

