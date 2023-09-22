STORY: Who is Lachlan Murdoch, the new chairman of News Corporation?

52-year-old Lachlan is the eldest son of media titan Rupert Murdoch

He was born in London to Murdoch and his second wife Anna

He entered the family business in 1994 after graduating from Princeton

starting in newspapers in Australia before moving to the U.S. in 1999

He abruptly resigned in 2005 and founded the private investment firm Illyria

In 2015, he returned to the family business as co-chairman of 21st Century Fox

He shared the title with his younger brother, James, with whom he has a famous rivalry

Lachlan's latest appointment puts to rest questions of succession within the Murdoch family

[Jon Miller, Former CEO, News Corp. Digital Media]

"What many people want to see is, is how Lachlan will lead on his own. And I think the expectation is that he'll be a businessman who is oriented toward some of the things that you could see in place already or starting to see in place. But sort of emphasize more, for example, more digital assets. I think he may be more aggressive on the M&A front than recent years the companies have been. And I think he'll try to recraft a larger enterprise."